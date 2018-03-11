NCAA picks: Two sets of Wildcats will make the Final Four; Murray State will pull an upset

Predicting the 2018 NCAA Tournament:
FINAL FOUR
Villanova. I don’t fully trust Jay Wright’s Wildcats in March Madness (six exits on the first weekend in the past seven NCAA appearances), but of all the number one seeds, ’ Nova has the most manageable path in the East Region to the national semifinals.
Duke. The Midwest Region will be decided in the round of 16 matchup between the Blue Devils and Michigan State — and Mike Krzyzewski is 11-1 in head-to-head coaching matchups against Tom Izzo (though MSU’s one win did come in the NCAA tourney round of 16 in 2005).
Gonzaga. After years of failing to make the Final Four, Mark Few and the West Region No. 4 seed Zags are going back-to-back — if they can overcome blistering-hot No. 3 seed Michigan in the round of eight.
Arizona. Perhaps the chip on the shoulder from a season filled with off-the-court turmoil coupled with the presence on the Wildcats’ roster of the most-talented player in college basketball, DeAndre Ayton, will allow Sean Miller to emerge from the South Region and finally shed the label “best active coach never to make the Final Four.”
CHAMPION
Duke over Gonzaga. One year after archrival North Carolina earned its sixth NCAA title by vanquishing Gonzaga in the finals, Duke will replicate the feat.
KENTUCKY TEAMS
Kentucky. John Calipari and the No. 5-seed Cats will handle No. 12 Davidson in a rematch of a 1986 round-of-64 contest (which UK won 75-55). However, Kentucky will fall to Arizona in the round-of-32 in a rematch of the 1997 NCAA title game (which the western Wildcats claimed 84-79 in overtime).
Murray State. Matt McMahon’s No. 12 Racers will ride a big game from star guard Jonathan Stark to upset No. 5 West Virginia in the East Region before falling to No. 4 Wichita State in the round of 32.
UPSET SPECIALS
No. 12 New Mexico State — which will be playing in its seventh NCAA tourney in the past nine seasons — will shock No. 5 Clemson in the Midwest.
No. 10 Butler —- which has won its round-of-64 game in six straight Big Dance appearances — will eliminate No. 7 Arkansas in the East.
CINDERELLA
No. 11 Loyola of Chicago — which beat Florida in Gainesville during the regular season — will bounce No. 6 Miami (Fla.) in the South Region, then stun No. 3 Tennessee to earn a berth in the round of 16.
BRACKET BREAKDOWN
1. If you average the Pomeroy Rating for the top four seeds in each region, the Midwest (top four seeds average rating of 8.5) is the toughest, followed by the South (9.25) and the East and West (both 9.75).
2. Xavier, the top seed in the West Region, is 14th in the nation in the Pomeroy Ratings. Coach Chris Mack’s team actually ranks behind No. 2 seed North Carolina (seventh), No. 4 seed Gonzaga (eighth) and No. 3 seed Michigan (10th) in the Pomeroy Ratings.
3. Since 2002, 10 of the 16 teams that won the NCAA championship finished the regular season in the top 20 in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency in the Pomeroy Ratings. This year, there are only three teams that meet that criteria — Duke (No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 7 in adjusted defensive efficiency); Michigan State (9, 9) and Gonzaga (12, 17).
If seeds hold, Duke and Michigan State will play in the Midwest Region round of 16.
Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory
RPI rankings
Ratings Percentage Index rankings from the NCAA for all 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament:
1. Virginia
2. Villanova
3. Xavier
4. North Carolina
5. Kansas
6. Duke
7. Cincinnati
8. Tennessee
9. Purdue
10. Clemson
11. Auburn
12. Michigan
13. Rhode Island
14. Wichita State
15. Kentucky
15. Michigan State
17. Arizona
18. Houston
19. Nevada
20. Ohio State
21. Texas Tech
22. TCU
23. Gonzaga
23. St. Bonaventure
25. Texas A&M
26. Buffalo
27. Miami (Fla.)
28. Loyola Chicago
29. West Virginia
30. Arkansas
31. Seton Hall
32. Providence
35. UCLA
37. Butler
38. New Mexico State
39. Syracuse
40. Missouri
41. Alabama
43. Creighton
43. Florida
46. South Dakota State
47. Oklahoma
50. Murray State
51. Texas
52. Florida State
53. Kansas State
57. Virginia Tech
59. Davidson
60. Charleston
61. Arizona State
62. N.C. State
63. San Diego State
73. UNC Greensboro
81. Montana
83. Bucknell
87. Marshall
99. Wright State
102. Lipscomb
104. Stephen F. Austin
108. Iona
116. UMBC
124. Pennsylvania
131. Georgia State
134. Cal State Fullerton
136. Radford
227. Texas Southern
235. LIU Brooklyn
282. N.C. Central
