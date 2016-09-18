Kentucky football 122nd in total defense; plus more NCAA statistical rankings

Three weeks into the 2016 season, Kentucky ranks 122nd out of 128 FBS teams in total defense. The Cats are allowing 528 yards per game, putting them ahead of only Texas Tech (531.3), Arkansas State (532.0), Bowling Green (532.7), Hawaii (535.5), Texas State (548.5) and Rice (567.0).
Kentucky’s highest ranking in the NCAA stats belongs to pass efficiency. Believe it or not, the team that threw as many interceptions (three) as completions (three) at Florida last week is 13th nationally in pass efficiency with a rating of 170.1
Kentucky’s 692 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 62-42 win over New Mexico State moved Eddie Gran’s offense up to 68th nationally at an average of 416.7 yards per game.
New Mexico State did convert seven of 15 third-down attempts, however, leaving UK at 127th out of 128 teams in third-down defense. On the season, opponents have converted 57.7 percent of their third-down opportunities against UK.
Here are Kentucky’s national rankings in various statistical categories:
Kentucky in NCAA football statistics
Category
Rank
Average
Scoring offense
54
34.7
Total offense
68
416.7
Rushing offense
55
190.3
Pass efficiency offense
13
170.1
Third down offense
73
38.7
Scoring defense
122
43.7
Total defense
122
528.0
Rushing defense
116
243.0
Pass efficiency defense
108
151.1
Third down defense
127
57.7
Turnover margin
115
-1.3
Net punting
57
38.1
Kickoff returns
48
23.2
Kickoff return defense
19
16.4
Sacks
97
1.3
Sacks allowed
102
3.0
Penalties
76
62.3
