Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia basketball

After back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Kansas, Kentucky tries to get the train back on the track Tuesday night as Georgia comes to Rupp Arena for a 9 p.m. tipoff. ESPN has the telecast, which will be the last for play-by-play man Brent Musburger at the network.
GEORGIA AT KENTUCKY
When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: ESPN with Brent Musburger, Jay Bilas and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
