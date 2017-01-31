Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia basketball

After back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Kansas, Kentucky tries to get the train back on the track Tuesday night as Georgia comes to Rupp Arena for a 9 p.m. tipoff. ESPN has the telecast, which will be the last for play-by-play man Brent Musburger at the network.

We’ll be blogging live from courtside at Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or you can just use the regular comments box.

GEORGIA AT KENTUCKY

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN with Brent Musburger, Jay Bilas and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

