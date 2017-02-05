Three take-aways as Kentucky basketball is blown away by Florida

Three take-aways from Kentucky’s 88-66 blowout loss to Florida on Saturday night:
1. Kentucky might not be sick but the Cats aren’t well
If you’re a Kentucky fan you were hoping to hear in the postgame press conference that there are bunch of Cats down with the flu, or mono, or some other mysterious illness that caused Mychal Mulder did miss a stretch of games, that knocked De’Aaron Fox out of the Georgia game last Tuesday and kept Sacha Killeya-Jones from even making the trip to Florida.
Sadly (not really), Fox said afterward that was not the case, that if there are other Cats playing under the weather, they haven’t told him about it.
You don’t need to be a doctor, or a “Basketball Bennie,” however, to know that there’s something wrong with this team.
Kentucky was outrebounded by 25 (54-29) by the Gators, which is seven more than any of Calipari’s previous Kentucky teams have been outrebounded. (Previous record was 18 at Tennessee in 2013 the game after Nerlens Noel injured his knee at Florida.)
Here’s a stat: Bam Adebayo hasn’t had double-digit rebounds in a game since he had 13 against UCLA way back on Dec. 3. He’s your center.
Here’s another stat: Kentucky had a season-low seven assists on the night. This is the same team that had 21 assists against Stephen F. Austin, 25 against Cleveland State, 24 against UT-Martin, 33 against Arizona State.
“We’re not passing the ball,” said John Calipari.
2. Refuse to lose became refuse to defend
Calipari said earlier in the week that his team needed more toughness and a “refuse to lose” attitude, but Saturday night, especially in the second half, the Cats refused to play defense.
Florida shot just 34.3 percent the first half on the way to a 34-26 halftime, thanks in part to a 20-rebound advantage and Kentucky’s 30.0 field goal percentage. Calipari even went to a zone defense that was semi-effective, at least in keeping things close.
That all fell apart in the second half. Florida ended up making 18 of 27 shots for 66.7 percent over the last 20 minutes, but for much of the half the Gators were well above 70 percent. They ended up at 48.4 percent for the game.
Florida outscored UK 54-40 in the second half on the way to not only snapping a five-game losing streak to the Cats but recording its biggest win by margin in the history of the series.
“I thought we were really focused,” said Florida coach Mike White afterward. “But then I thought we were really focused Thursday night (against Missouri).”
Calipari said he would have to look at the tape to judge the breakdowns on defense, but Florida ended up with not only a 32-30 advantage in the paint but a 18-8 margin in fast break points.
Hill made eight of 16 shots, including a three-pointer. Devin Robinson was 5-for-7 from the floor on the way to 16 points. Florida turned it over 17 times, yet the Gators still scored 88 points and averaged 1.169 points per possession.
Kentucky averaged a season-low 0.836 points per possession. The Cats shot 37.7 percent. Malik Monk, the league’s leading scorer, ended up with just 11 points, missing 10 of his 14 shots. He didn’t score in the first half.
3. Calipari: “Maybe we’ve hit rock bottom, maybe we haven’t.”
Florida is on the uptick. Since a 57-53 road loss at South Carolina and a 68-66 home loss to Vanderbilt, the Gators have won four straight, all by at least 22 points. Three were by 30 points or more.
Meanwhile, were it not for Malik Monk’s jumper that sent last Tuesday’s game with Georgia into overtime, a game UK won, the Cats would be on a four-game losing streak.
They lost by two (82-80) at Tennessee, a game in which Calipari said he told the team it had a problem. It then lost 79-73 to Kansas at home, rallied to beat Georgia 91-80. Then came the Saturday night blowout.
“I’m not cracking,” Calipari said he told his team afterward. “There might be some people in here that might be, but I’m not cracking.”
Calipari said he’d seen it all in his 30 years. He said he still liked his team. He said he had good, talented kids who can stop the skid and get the thing turned around. They just need to go back to the way they played when things were going well. Defend. Rebound. Pass the ball.
Again, Calipari said his players are trying to make too many hard plays, too many “cute plays.” He’s right. There are too many fancy passes, lobs for dunks that aren’t there, hero plays as Calipari used to call them.
That goes back to the lack of discipline Calipari was harping on a month ago. At the time, he was talking about his team on the defensive end, but it also applies to the offense now. Consider that UK has failed to cross the 1.0 points per game threshold in three of the last four games – 0.991 against Tennessee; 0.994 against Kansas; 0.836 against Florida.
How do you get it turned around? Luckily, a woeful LSU comes to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. That’s an opportunity to get some confidence back.
As it stand now, however, Kentucky has dropped into a tie for second place in the SEC at 8-2. South Carolina is 9-1. In fact, the Cats would be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, behind South Carolina and Florida, which is also 8-2.
Kentucky-Florida last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UF
Dec
3/9/13
Lexington
61
57
W
2/15/14
Lexington
59
69
L
3/8/14
Gainesville
65
84
L
3/16/14
SEC Tournament
60
61
L
2/7/15
Gainesville
68
61
W
3/7/15
Lexington
67
50
W
3/13/15
SEC Tournament
64
49
W
2/6/16
Lexington
80
61
W
3/1/16
Gainesville
88
79
W
2/4/17
Gainesville
66
88
L
Kentucky men’s basketball 2016-17
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
11/11/16
Stephen F Austin
87
64
W
1-0
11/13/16
Canisius
93
69
W
2-0
11/15/16
vsMichigan State
69
48
W
3-0
11/20/16
Duquesne
93
59
W
4-0
11/23/16
Cleveland State
101
70
W
5-0
11/25/16
UT-Martin
111
76
W
6-0
11/28/16
vsArizona St
115
69
W
7-0
12/3/16
UCLA
92
97
L
7-1
12/7/16
Valparaiso
87
63
W
8-1
12/11/16
vsHofstra
96
73
W
9-1
12/17/16
vsNorth Carolina
103
100
W
10-1
12/21/16
@Louisville
70
73
L
10-2
12/29/16
@Ole Miss
99
76
W
11-2
1-0
1/3/17
Texas A&M
100
58
W
12-2
2-0
1/7/17
Arkansas
97
71
W
13-2
3-0
1/10/17
@Vanderbilt
87
81
W
14-2
4-0
1/14/17
Auburn
92
72
W
15-2
5-0
1/17/17
@Miss St
88
81
W
16-2
6-0
1/21/17
S Carolina
85
69
W
17-2
7-0
1/24/17
@Tennessee
80
82
L
17-3
7-1
1/28/17
Kansas
73
79
L
17-4
1/31/17
Georgia
90
81
W*
18-4
8-1
2/4/17
@Florida
66
88
L
18-5
8-2
2/7/17
LSU
2/11/17
@Alabama
2/14/17
Tennessee
2/18/17
@Georgia
2/21/17
@Missouri
2/25/17
Florida
2/28/17
Vanderbilt
3/4/17
@Texas A&M
John Calipari’s worst 10 losses at Kentucky
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Mrg
2/16/13
@Tennessee
58
88
L
-30
2/4/17
@Florida
66
88
L
-22
3/8/14
@Florida
65
84
L
-19
1/5/16
@LSU
67
85
L
-18
11/24/10
vsConnecticut
67
84
L
-17
2/12/13
@Florida
52
69
L
-17
3/15/13
vsVanderbilt (sec)
48
64
L
-16
11/29/12
@Notre Dame
50
64
L
-14
3/2/13
@Arkansas
60
73
L
-13
1/12/13
Texas A&M
71
83
L
-12
2/27/16
@Vanderbilt
62
74
L
-12
