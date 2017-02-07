Three take-aways from Kentucky basketball’s underwhelming re-boot

Three take-aways from Kentucky’s 92-85 win over LSU:
1. The re-boot might need a re-boot
Yes, Kentucky got a win, just its second in its last five games. Yes, John Calipari’s club owned a commanding 25-point lead with 8:47 to go in the game. But let’s not get carried away here.
For starters, LSU is awful. The Tigers lugged a nine-game losing streak into Rupp Arena. Eight of those came in conference play. Johnny Jones’ club had shown an aversion to defense through the year, ranking 256th in defensive efficiency, 295th in field goal percentage defense and 350th in scoring defense, giving up 81.2 points per game.
Why less than two weeks ago, Florida rolled into Baton Rouge and clobbered the Tigers 101-76 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, handing LSU a beating so bad Jones felt the need to apologize to Tiger fans after the game.
UK wins 92-85, but this is all you can ask out of LSU — played hard, kept attacking, didn’t give up. Blakeney finishes with 31 points.— Ron Higgins (@RonHigg) February 8, 2017
Tuesday night, on the road, it was a different story. LSU had to feel good about the way it played, especially over the final eight minutes when it outscored the Cats 34-16. The visitors shot 62.5 percent the second half. That’s not a typo. That’s an actual stat. In fact, the Tigers outscored Kentucky 58-49 over the final 20 minutes.
Afterward, Calipari said he thought his team was on the right path but you had to wonder if that’s based on belief or hope? Is Cal up to his motivational tricks – using the same thinking behind calling this a “re-boot” after that 22-point slapdown at Florida last Saturday? Or did he really see a difference in the way his team played overall?
This we do know: Calipari said if this were the old days he would have had his team meet at the Joe Craft Center at 10 p.m. for a three-hour practice “until people were puking.” Alas, you can’t do that anymore. So the coach said on Wednesday his team will practice for three hours and “get after it.”
Does that sound like he was pleased?
2. Kentucky’s defense looks like the E-Z pass lane
As mentioned previously, LSU shot 62.5 percent the second half. The Tigers shot 50 percent for the game. This from a team that is now 1-10 in SEC play. Not that LSU is a lone wolf when it comes to shooting well against the Cats. Kansas shot 50 percent. Mississippi State shot 54.2 percent. North Carolina shot 53 percent.
Worse, LSU scored 58 points in the second half, the most by a UK opponent since Louisville scored 59 on Jan. 5, 2008. That’s the Billy Gillispie Era. Over the last four games, Kansas scored 52 points in the second half on UK. Georgia scored 47. Florida scored 54. Figure in LSU’s 58 and the last four foes have averaged 52.75 points on the Cats. Not good.
Q&A: John Calipari’s comments after Kentucky’s win over LSU https://t.co/Op4Klwvqxf— John Clay (@johnclayiv) February 8, 2017
Calipari said he wasn’t sure if fatigue a factor but he acknowledged breakdowns over the final eight minutes. “Defensively, Bam got his third foul and just stopped playing,” the coach said. “He just ran from layups.”
Overall, LSU averaged 1.102 points per possession, the sixth team in the last seven games to top the 1.0 mark on the Cats. (Kentucky averaged 1.221 points per possession on Tuesday.)
Remember when Calipari said that by February this should be an elite defensive team. It’s February. And if Kentucky doesn’t start improving on that end of the floor, there’s not going to be much to celebrate in March. It’s as simple as that.
3. First place in the SEC is a crowded house
Alabama stunned No. 19 South Carolina 90-86 in a four-overtime marathon in Columbia, a game in which the Crimson Tide blew a 17-point lead in regulation but still somehow ultimately managed to hand the Gamecocks their second loss in 11 SEC games.
Meanwhile, Florida knocked off Georgia 72-60 in Athens to run the Gators record to 9-2, which means Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida are now all tied atop the SEC standings.
And guess where Kentucky heads Saturday? On to Tuscaloosa to face Avery Johnson and Company after the Crimson Tide’s biggest win over the year.
Frank Martin: "We were tired when the game started. So obviously we were going to be real tired at the end."— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) February 8, 2017
South Carolina got 44 points from Sindarius Thornwell, who made 25 of 33 free throws, but it wasn’t enough to beat back Bama, which got 23 points off the bench from Avery Johnson, Jr. and held South Carolina to a ridiculously low 26.l percent shooting from the floor.
Alabama is now 14-9 overall and 7-4 in league play. It was a nice bounce-back for a team that was swept by Auburn in the season series thanks to the Tigers’ 82-77 win over Alabama last Saturday in Tuscaloosa. (Auburn won the first meeting by 20.)
Meanwhile, Kentucky has not played well on the road in the league. Well, the Cats did once, whipping Ole Miss 99-76 on December 29. Once the calendar flipped to 2017, however, UK had to hold on to beat Vanderbilt 87-81 in Nashville and Mississippi State 88-81 in Starkville.
Then on Jan. 24, the Cats were beaten 82-80 at Tennessee when the Vols out-executed UK down the stretch. Then there was last Saturday when Kentucky was crushed in the renovated O’Connell Center by a Florida team that is hitting its stride.
You think maybe Alabama is going to be fired up for Saturday – Kentucky is everyone’s Super Bowl, remember – after winning its first road game against a Top 25 SEC team on the road since Feb. 21, 2004 when the Tide beat No. 4 Mississippi State 77-73.
“That’s our next one,” Calipari said Tuesday. “Think of that.”
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky’s scoring in each half this season
Date
Opponent
UK-1H
Opp-1H
Mrg
UK-2H
Opp-2H
Mrg
11/11/16
Stephen F Austin
48
32
16
39
32
7
11/13/16
Canisius
44
35
9
49
34
15
11/15/16
vsMichigan State
34
26
8
35
22
13
11/20/16
Duquesne
50
23
27
43
36
7
11/23/16
Cleveland State
56
35
21
45
35
10
11/25/16
UT-Martin
53
38
15
58
38
20
11/28/16
vsArizona St
58
30
28
57
39
18
12/3/16
UCLA
45
49
-4
47
48
-1
12/7/16
Valparaiso
45
24
21
42
39
3
12/11/16
vsHofstra
48
33
15
48
40
8
12/17/16
vsNorth Carolina
56
51
5
47
49
-2
12/21/16
@Louisville
40
39
1
30
34
-4
12/29/16
@Ole Miss
60
39
21
39
37
2
1/3/17
Texas A&M
50
27
23
50
31
19
1/7/17
Arkansas
41
38
3
56
33
23
1/10/17
@Vanderbilt
45
41
4
42
40
2
1/14/17
Auburn
51
39
12
41
33
8
1/17/17
@Miss St
46
34
12
42
47
-5
1/21/17
S Carolina
47
38
9
38
31
7
1/24/17
@Tennessee
34
39
-5
46
43
3
1/28/17
Kansas
32
27
5
41
52
-11
1/31/17
Georgia
29
29
0
47
47
0
2/4/17
@Florida
26
34
-8
40
54
-14
2/7/17
LSU
43
27
16
49
58
-9
