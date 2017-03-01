Three take-aways from Kentucky basketball’s rousing rally of a win

Three takeaways from Kentucky’s 73-67 win over Vanderbilt:
1. The comeback
Let’s start with the positive. Kentucky was down 19 points in the first half (25-6) and 13 in the second half (47-34) and yet found a way to rally and beat a Vanderbilt club that arrived at Rupp Arena on a four-game win streak.
How did the Cats do it? For one thing, they turned up the heat on defense. John Calipari went to half-court traps that forced the deliberate Commodores to quicken their pace. The result was 18 Vanderbilt turnovers compared to just 10 assists.
“Coach made the adjustment,” said Isaiah Briscoe. “He wanted to speed them up a little bit.”
For another, they finally got hot offensively. Calipari’s club missed fifteen of its first 17 shots. It shot 31 percent in the first half. The second half, however, that all turned around. UK was 15-of-26 from the floor over the final 20 minutes for 57.7 percent to end up shooting 43.6 for the game.
Box score from Kentucky’s 73-67 Senior Night win over Vanderbilt https://t.co/eTwCqM4p5D— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) March 1, 2017
For the second straight game, Malik Monk heated up in the second half. This wasn’t quite like Saturday where the freshman scored 30 of his 33 points in the second half of UK’s 76-66 win over Florida. Still, the Arkansas native scored 20 points in the final 20 minutes and finished with 27 for the game.
After committing nine turnovers in the first half, UK committed just two in the second half. The home team ended up with 10 assists and 11 turnovers after being credited with four assists compared to nine turnovers in the first half.
Just as he did after the Florida win, Calipari complimented his team’s fight in rallying for the win.
“If you’re going to win in March, that’s what you have to play like, 40 minutes,” said the coach. “What you saw in the second half. That’s who you’ve got to be, or you’re not winning.”
2. The slow start
On Monday, Calipari said that he had been waking up at 3 a.m. unable to sleep with so many thoughts running through his head. In his first question in the post-Vandy press conference Tuesday, Darrell Bird of the Cats Pause asked if the slow starts were the reason he has trouble sleeping.
“It could be,” said Calipari with a smile. “It could be.”
In that 10-point win over visiting Florida on Saturday, UK trailed 18-6 with 13:09 to go in the first half. Tuesday night, UK trailed visiting Vanderbilt 7-0 right out of the gate, 11-4 with 13:02 left in the half and, as previously mentioned, 25-6 with 8:02 remaining in the first period.
“We weren’t desperate enough to start the game,” said Calipari.
Update: Malik Monk continues march up Kentucky’s single-season scoring list https://t.co/jxCkbX3JjK— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) March 1, 2017
Both times UK was able to overcome not answering the opening bell. Against Florida, the Cats had rallied to tie the game by halftime 28-28. Against Vandy, the Cats couldn’t quite get there by halftime, trailing 30-24 at the break.
On the one hand, the comeback was the first time this year Calipari’s team had overcome a halftime deficit to win this season. Previously, it trailed UCLA 49-45 and lost 97-92. It trailed Tennessee in Knoxville 39-34 and lost 82-80. It trailed Florida in Gainesville 34-26 and lost 88-66.
By game’s end, the 19-point deficit was the biggest comeback in the Calipari Era, topping the rally from an 18-point deficit to beat Miami of Ohio 72-70 on Nov. 16, 2009. That was John Wall’s first game at Kentucky and John Calipari’s second.
“I don’t think we started off slow,” said Briscoe, “but we were missing shots and they were making shots. That happens.”
Perhaps. But the Cats can’t afford to dig such large holes once tournament time rolls around. They’re tempting fate, especially against the better teams Kentucky will face in March. Calipari knows that. His team knows that.
3. The conclusion
The victory clinched at least a share of Kentucky’s 48th SEC title. The Cats are now 15-2 in the SEC. Florida, which plays Arkansas on Wednesday night, is 13-3. Even if UK loses on Saturday at Texas A&M and Florida beats the Hogs and Vanderbilt on Saturday, the Cats can do no worse than a tie.
There were plenty of positive signs on Tuesday. On what was his Engagement Night, Derek Willis made just one shot, but it was a big one, a three-pointer that gave UK its first lead of the night 59-57 with 4:46 to go. Willis also had eight rebounds.
Calipari praised Dominique Hawkins’ fight and defense. The senior played 21 minutes and turned the ball over just once.
Despite playing with an injured left thumb, Briscoe scored seven points, dished six assists and did not commit a turnover in 31 minutes on the floor. Briscoe’s put-back with 1:34 left gave Kentucky a 66-62 advantage.
After missing the Florida game with a bruised knee, De’Aaron Fox looked rusty. He committed five of UK’s 11 turnovers on the night. But Fox did scored 13 points, including a key jumper with 2:13 left that put the Cats up for good, 64-62.
And Bam Adebayo scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. The freshman center made eight of his 10 free throws.
We’re getting down to crunchtime.
“What I’ve been doing is if a guy is not locked in and he’s the guy breaking down, you’ve got to come out now. I don’t care who you are. You can’t be in there,” Calipari said. “And we had a couple of those again today. It’s just, you know, we’ve got a couple. We’ve got this week and we’ve got next week, but that’s it.”
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky wins after trailing at the half in Calipari Era
Date
Opponent
UK-1H
Opp-1H
Mrg
UK
Opp
Mrg
11/16/09
Miami (O)
36
39
-3
72
70
2
11/25/09
vsStanford
32
38
-6
73
65
8
12/9/09
vsConnecticut
23
29
-6
64
61
3
1/9/10
Georgia
34
35
-1
76
68
8
3/12/10
vsAlabama (SEC)
30
35
-5
73
67
6
3/14/10
vsMiss St (SEC)
31
35
-4
75
74
1
11/23/10
vsWashington
34
35
-1
74
67
7
2/15/11
Miss State
39
40
-1
85
79
6
3/6/11
@Tennessee
22
29
-7
64
58
6
3/19/11
vsWest Va (ncaa)
33
41
-8
71
63
8
12/3/11
North Carolina
38
43
-5
73
72
1
1/3/12
Ark-Little Rock (lou)
27
30
-3
73
51
22
1/14/12
@Tennessee
28
34
-6
65
62
3
2/21/12
@Miss St
28
41
-13
73
64
9
2/25/12
Vanderbilt
36
37
-1
83
74
9
1/29/13
@Ole Miss
37
38
-1
87
74
13
2/23/13
Missouri
31
35
-4
90
83
7
11/25/13
Cleveland State
27
31
-4
68
61
7
12/21/13
Belmont
41
43
-2
93
80
13
1/8/14
Mississippi St
37
40
-3
85
63
22
3/4/14
Alabama
25
28
-3
55
48
7
3/23/14
vsWichita State (ncaa)
31
37
-6
78
76
2
3/28/14
vsLouisville (ncaa)
31
34
-3
74
69
5
4/5/14
vsWisconsin (ncaa)
36
40
-4
74
73
1
11/16/14
Buffalo
33
38
-5
71
52
19
12/10/14
Columbia
23
25
-2
56
46
10
1/6/15
Ole Miss
36
38
-2
89
86
3
1/10/15
@Texas A&M
25
28
-3
70
64
6
2/7/15
@Florida
28
30
-2
68
61
7
3/12/16
vsGeorgia (SEC)
44
49
-5
93
80
13
3/13/16
vsTexas A&M (SEC)
34
38
-4
82
77
5
2/28/17
Vanderbilt
24
30
-6
73
67
6
