Can Always Dreaming handle quick turnaround to Preakness Stakes?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 How Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby Pause 1:53 Cal to Bam: "Go." 0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 0:48 Small campus, connection with teachers attracted student to Alice Lloyd College 2:32 Police cape up as superheroes, surprise patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital 1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, Always Dreaming covered the 1 1/4 miles on a wet-fast track in 2:03.59. Video shows the entire race. NBC/Churchill Downs