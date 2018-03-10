Alabama guard Collin Sexton leads a fast break in the second half of the Crimson Tide’s 81-63 win over Auburn in an SEC tournament quarterfinal on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Alabama basketball (SEC)

By John Clay

March 10, 2018 09:36 AM

ST. LOUIS

After a 62-49 win over Georgia on Friday, Kentucky faces Collin Sexton and Alabama in a Saturday semifinal game of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Sexton has scored 58 points in the Crimson Tide’s two tournament wins. Meanwhile, Kentucky put together a terrific defensive effort to beat back the Bulldogs. UK coach John Calipari said another such effort will be needed Saturday.

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your questions and comments. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in, or just use the regular comments box.

Kentucky vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Scottrade Center in St. Louis

TV: ESPN

Radio: UK Network

