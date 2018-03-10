After a 62-49 win over Georgia on Friday, Kentucky faces Collin Sexton and Alabama in a Saturday semifinal game of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Sexton has scored 58 points in the Crimson Tide’s two tournament wins. Meanwhile, Kentucky put together a terrific defensive effort to beat back the Bulldogs. UK coach John Calipari said another such effort will be needed Saturday.

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your questions and comments. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in, or just use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Alabama basketball (SEC)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW