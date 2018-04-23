The garland of roses at Churchill Downs before the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
The garland of roses at Churchill Downs before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
The garland of roses at Churchill Downs before the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Quip is out, Gronkowski now questionable for Kentucky Derby

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

April 23, 2018 12:43 PM

With the Kentucky Derby now less than two weeks away, there were a couple of field developments on Monday morning.

Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip will not run in the May 5 race, reports Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form. WinStar Farm chief executive Elliott Walden said Quip instead will be pointed to the Preakness on May 19.

The son of Distorted Humor won the Tampa Bay Derby on March 10. He was originally slated to the run in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 7, but scratched to run in the Arkansas Derby on April 14 instead. There, he finished second to Magnum Moon in the Grade 1 race at Oaklawn Park.

Owned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club International and SF Racing. Quip was bred by WinStar, which owned 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver. Quip is trained by Rodolphe Brissett.

Meanwhile, European star Gronkowski may not make the trip to Louisville, after all, according to the Racing Post.

Gronkowsi's trainer Jeremy Noseda told the publication on Monday, "We've had a minor setback and we'll know where we are in the next 24 hours."

Gronkowski has won four straight races in England and qualified for the Kentucky Derby with a win in the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle last month.

He is named for New England Patriots' star tight end Rob Gronkowski, who recently purchased a minority stake in the three-year-old.

Here is the updated Kentucky Derby leaderboard:

RankHorseTrainerPoints
1Magnum MoonTodd Pletcher150
2Good MagicChad Brown134
3AudibleTodd Pletcher110
4Noble IndyTodd Pletcher110
5Vino RossoTodd Pletcher107
6Bolt d'OroMick Ruis104
7EnticedKiaran McLaughlin103
8MendelssohnAidan O'Brien103
9JustifyBob Baffert100
10FlameawayMark Casse70
11SolominiBob Baffert54
12BravazoD. Wayne Lukas54
13My Boy JackKeith Desormeaux52
14Promises FulfilledDale Romans52
15Free Drop BillyDale Romans44
16Lone SailorTom Amoss42
17HofburgBill Mott40
18Firenze FireJason Servis39
19CombatantSteve Asmussen30
20GronkowskiJeremy NosedaInvite
21Instilled RegardJerry Hollendorfer29
22Snapper SinclairSteve Asmussen22
23Blended CitizenDoug O'Neill22
24RerideSteve Asmussen20
25Dream Baby DreamSteve Asmussen20

Read More



  Comments  