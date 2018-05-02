Churchill Downs held the post position draw for Kentucky Derby 144 on Tuesday. Bob Baffert, trainer of favorite Justify, missed where his horse drew — post No. 7. John Clay
Churchill Downs held the post position draw for Kentucky Derby 144 on Tuesday. Bob Baffert, trainer of favorite Justify, missed where his horse drew — post No. 7. John Clay
Kentucky Derby 2018: Bob Baffert's history in the race

May 02, 2018 06:21 PM

LOUISVILLE

A four-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Bob Baffert has the favorite again this year with Santa Anita Derby winner Justify.

Baffert won the 1997 Kentucky Derby with Silver Charm and the 1998 running with Real Quiet. In 2002, War Emblem gave Baffert his third Derby win. In 2015, Baffert won the Kentucky Derby with American Pharoah, who went on to become the sport's first Triple Crown winner in 37 years.

In total, Baffert has run 27 horses in the Kentucky Derby, with four first-place finishers, which puts him in a tie for second with D. Wayne Lukas and Henry J. Thomason, two behind all-time leader and Calumet Farm legend Ben A. Jones. Baffert has trained three second-place Derby finishers and three third-place finishers.

If you missed it from my column on Justify, here is a chart with Baffert's Kentucky Derby record:

Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby history

YearHorseJockeyFinishOdds
1996CavonnierChris McCarron2$5.60
1996SemoranRussell Baze14$5.60
1997Silver CharmGary Stevens1$4.00
1998Real QuietKent Desormeaux1$8.40
1998Indian CharlieGary Stevens3$2.70
1999Prime TimberDavid Flores4$6.30
1999Excellent MeetingKent Desormeaux5$4.80
1999General ChallengeGary Stevens11$4.80
2000Captain SteveRobby Albarado8$8.10
2001CongareeVictor Espinoza3$7.20
2001Point GivenGary Stevens5$1.80
2002War EmblemVictor Espinoza1$20.50
2003Indian ExpressRussell Baze14$10.80
2005Sort It OutBrice Blanc17$61.90
2006Point DeterminedRafael Bejarano9$9.40
2006Sinister MinisterVictor Espinoza16$9.70
2006Bob and JohnGarrett Gomez17$12.90
2009Pioneerof the NileGarrett Gomez2$6.30
2010Lookin At LuckyGarrett Gomez6$6.30
2010ConveyanceMartin Garcia15$27.00
2011Midnight InterludeVictor Espinoza16$9.60
2012BodemeisterMike Smith2$4.20
2012LiaisonMartin Garcia6$56.20
2014ChituMartin Garcia9$25.50
2015American PharoahVictor Espinoza1$2.90
2015DortmundMartin Garcia3$4.30
2016Mor SpiritGary Stevens10$12.80

Kentucky Derby 2018 field

PostHorseJockeyML
1Firenze FirePaco Lopez50-1
2Free Drop BillyRobby Albarado30-1
3Promises FulfilledCorey Lanerie30-1
4FlameawayJose Lezcano30-1
5AudibleJavier Castellano8-1
6Good MagicJose Ortiz12-1
7JustifyMike Smith3-1
8Lone SailorJames Graham50-1
9HofburgIrad Ortiz, Jr.20-1
10My Boy JackKent Desormeaux30-1
11Bolt d'OroVictor Espinoza8-1
12EnticedJunior Alvarado30-1
13BravazoLuis Contreras50-1
14MendelssohnRyan Moore5-1
15Instilled RegardDrayden Van Duke50-1
16Magnum MoonLuis Saez6-1
17SolominiFlavien Prat30-1
18Vino RossoJohn Velazquez12-1
19Noble IndyFlorent Geroux30-1
20CombatantRicardo Santana50-1
AEBlended CitizenKyle Frey50-1

