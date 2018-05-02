Kentucky Derby 2018: Bob Baffert's history in the race

A four-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Bob Baffert has the favorite again this year with Santa Anita Derby winner Justify.

Baffert won the 1997 Kentucky Derby with Silver Charm and the 1998 running with Real Quiet. In 2002, War Emblem gave Baffert his third Derby win. In 2015, Baffert won the Kentucky Derby with American Pharoah, who went on to become the sport's first Triple Crown winner in 37 years.

In total, Baffert has run 27 horses in the Kentucky Derby, with four first-place finishers, which puts him in a tie for second with D. Wayne Lukas and Henry J. Thomason, two behind all-time leader and Calumet Farm legend Ben A. Jones. Baffert has trained three second-place Derby finishers and three third-place finishers.

If you missed it from my column on Justify, here is a chart with Baffert's Kentucky Derby record:

Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby history

Year Horse Jockey Finish Odds 1996 Cavonnier Chris McCarron 2 $5.60 1996 Semoran Russell Baze 14 $5.60 1997 Silver Charm Gary Stevens 1 $4.00 1998 Real Quiet Kent Desormeaux 1 $8.40 1998 Indian Charlie Gary Stevens 3 $2.70 1999 Prime Timber David Flores 4 $6.30 1999 Excellent Meeting Kent Desormeaux 5 $4.80 1999 General Challenge Gary Stevens 11 $4.80 2000 Captain Steve Robby Albarado 8 $8.10 2001 Congaree Victor Espinoza 3 $7.20 2001 Point Given Gary Stevens 5 $1.80 2002 War Emblem Victor Espinoza 1 $20.50 2003 Indian Express Russell Baze 14 $10.80 2005 Sort It Out Brice Blanc 17 $61.90 2006 Point Determined Rafael Bejarano 9 $9.40 2006 Sinister Minister Victor Espinoza 16 $9.70 2006 Bob and John Garrett Gomez 17 $12.90 2009 Pioneerof the Nile Garrett Gomez 2 $6.30 2010 Lookin At Lucky Garrett Gomez 6 $6.30 2010 Conveyance Martin Garcia 15 $27.00 2011 Midnight Interlude Victor Espinoza 16 $9.60 2012 Bodemeister Mike Smith 2 $4.20 2012 Liaison Martin Garcia 6 $56.20 2014 Chitu Martin Garcia 9 $25.50 2015 American Pharoah Victor Espinoza 1 $2.90 2015 Dortmund Martin Garcia 3 $4.30 2016 Mor Spirit Gary Stevens 10 $12.80

