Kentucky Derby 2018: Bob Baffert's history in the race

A four-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Bob Baffert has the favorite again this year with Santa Anita Derby winner Justify.
Baffert won the 1997 Kentucky Derby with Silver Charm and the 1998 running with Real Quiet. In 2002, War Emblem gave Baffert his third Derby win. In 2015, Baffert won the Kentucky Derby with American Pharoah, who went on to become the sport's first Triple Crown winner in 37 years.
In total, Baffert has run 27 horses in the Kentucky Derby, with four first-place finishers, which puts him in a tie for second with D. Wayne Lukas and Henry J. Thomason, two behind all-time leader and Calumet Farm legend Ben A. Jones. Baffert has trained three second-place Derby finishers and three third-place finishers.
If you missed it from my column on Justify, here is a chart with Baffert's Kentucky Derby record:
Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby history
|Year
|Horse
|Jockey
|Finish
|Odds
|1996
|Cavonnier
|Chris McCarron
|2
|$5.60
|1996
|Semoran
|Russell Baze
|14
|$5.60
|1997
|Silver Charm
|Gary Stevens
|1
|$4.00
|1998
|Real Quiet
|Kent Desormeaux
|1
|$8.40
|1998
|Indian Charlie
|Gary Stevens
|3
|$2.70
|1999
|Prime Timber
|David Flores
|4
|$6.30
|1999
|Excellent Meeting
|Kent Desormeaux
|5
|$4.80
|1999
|General Challenge
|Gary Stevens
|11
|$4.80
|2000
|Captain Steve
|Robby Albarado
|8
|$8.10
|2001
|Congaree
|Victor Espinoza
|3
|$7.20
|2001
|Point Given
|Gary Stevens
|5
|$1.80
|2002
|War Emblem
|Victor Espinoza
|1
|$20.50
|2003
|Indian Express
|Russell Baze
|14
|$10.80
|2005
|Sort It Out
|Brice Blanc
|17
|$61.90
|2006
|Point Determined
|Rafael Bejarano
|9
|$9.40
|2006
|Sinister Minister
|Victor Espinoza
|16
|$9.70
|2006
|Bob and John
|Garrett Gomez
|17
|$12.90
|2009
|Pioneerof the Nile
|Garrett Gomez
|2
|$6.30
|2010
|Lookin At Lucky
|Garrett Gomez
|6
|$6.30
|2010
|Conveyance
|Martin Garcia
|15
|$27.00
|2011
|Midnight Interlude
|Victor Espinoza
|16
|$9.60
|2012
|Bodemeister
|Mike Smith
|2
|$4.20
|2012
|Liaison
|Martin Garcia
|6
|$56.20
|2014
|Chitu
|Martin Garcia
|9
|$25.50
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|1
|$2.90
|2015
|Dortmund
|Martin Garcia
|3
|$4.30
|2016
|Mor Spirit
|Gary Stevens
|10
|$12.80
Kentucky Derby 2018 field
|Post
|Horse
|Jockey
|ML
|1
|Firenze Fire
|Paco Lopez
|50-1
|2
|Free Drop Billy
|Robby Albarado
|30-1
|3
|Promises Fulfilled
|Corey Lanerie
|30-1
|4
|Flameaway
|Jose Lezcano
|30-1
|5
|Audible
|Javier Castellano
|8-1
|6
|Good Magic
|Jose Ortiz
|12-1
|7
|Justify
|Mike Smith
|3-1
|8
|Lone Sailor
|James Graham
|50-1
|9
|Hofburg
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|20-1
|10
|My Boy Jack
|Kent Desormeaux
|30-1
|11
|Bolt d'Oro
|Victor Espinoza
|8-1
|12
|Enticed
|Junior Alvarado
|30-1
|13
|Bravazo
|Luis Contreras
|50-1
|14
|Mendelssohn
|Ryan Moore
|5-1
|15
|Instilled Regard
|Drayden Van Duke
|50-1
|16
|Magnum Moon
|Luis Saez
|6-1
|17
|Solomini
|Flavien Prat
|30-1
|18
|Vino Rosso
|John Velazquez
|12-1
|19
|Noble Indy
|Florent Geroux
|30-1
|20
|Combatant
|Ricardo Santana
|50-1
|AE
|Blended Citizen
|Kyle Frey
|50-1
