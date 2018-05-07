Preakness might not offer much competition for Kentucky Derby winner Justify

Less than two weeks out, it does not appear that Kentucky Derby winner Justify will face the stiffest of competition in the May 19 Preakness.

Chad Brown, trainer for Derby runner-up Good Magic, said he wanted a little time to see how the Blue Grass Stakes winner is doing before making a final decision about running at Pimlico.

“The horse is sound," said Brown, who won the 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing. "I want to get the horse back home and evaluate his energy level.”

Good Magic's sire, Curlin, won the Preakness in 2007 after finishing third in the Kentucky Derby won by Street Sense.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness six times, has indicated that Calumet Farm's Bravazo, who finished sixth in this year's Derby, will probably run in Baltimore. Lukas might also run Sporting Chance, who finished fourth in the pat Day Mile on Saturday.

Federico Tesio winner Diamond King is also considered a possibility for the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Diamond King finished third in the Grade 3 Swale Stakes won by Strike Power at Gulfstream on Feb. 3. The son of Quality Road is trained by John Servis, who won the 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Smarty Jones.

Another possibility is Quip, won the Tampa Bay Derby and finished second in the Arkansas Derby behind Magnum Moon. Quip could have a connections problem, however. He's owned by Win Star Farm, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners and Starlight Racing, the same partnership that owns Justify. That group might not want to beat the Derby winner with one of its own horses.

Most of those who ran in the Kentucky Derby are likely to skip the Preakness. That includes Todd Pletcher's foursome of Audible (third), Vino Rosso (ninth), Noble Indy (17th) and Magnum Moon (19th). Pletcher is not a fan of the short two-week turnaround from Derby to Preakness.

SHARE COPY LINK Trainer Todd Pletcher's Audible finished third in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. Pletcher had four horses and Audible was the best performer with a third-place finish. Audible could not get a better position early on the rain-soaked track. John Clay

Instilled Regard, who finished fourth on Saturday, is headed to Taylor Made Farm in Jessamine County to freshen up after a strenuous prep season.

My Boy Jack, who came flying at the end to finish fifth on Saturday, is headed back to California with trainer Keith Desormeaux. He is thought to be a possibility for the June 9 Belmont Stakes in New York.

Bolt d'Oro, who ran 12th on Saturday, is also headed back to California. Owner/trainer Mick Ruis, who recently purchased Chestnut Farm in Woodford County, indicated he wants to give the son of Medaglia d'Oro some rest before his next race.

UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn, who was pinballed out of the starting gate and finished last Saturday, is headed back home to Ireland, but could return to Churchill Downs for the Nov. 3 Breeders' Cup, according to trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Justify's trainer Bob Baffert has won the Preakness six times — Silver Charm in 1997; Real Quiet in 1998; Point Given in 2001; War Emblem in 2002; Lookin At Lucky in 2010; American Pharoah in 2015.

He's a perfect 4-for-4 with Kentucky Derby winners in the Preakness, taking the race with Silver Charm, Real Quiet, War Emblem and American Pharoah.

Last 25 winners of the Preakness Stakes