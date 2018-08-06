‘Seinfeld’ actor is the latest incarnation of KFC’s Colonel Sanders

Less than a year after KFC announced the first female Colonel Sanders, a new actor will be donning the famed goatee and bow tie .
Jason Alexander, known for his role as George Costanza in the sitcom Seinfeld, follows country singer Reba McEntire in the role.
On Monday the franchise introduced their new colonel in a sitcom-themed ad promoting the four different “$20 Fill Ups.”
In a press release, Alexander said he’s enjoying the new role.
“As the son of two working parents, there were plenty of dinnertimes when a bucket of chicken and all the fixins saved the day,” Alexander said in the release. “It’s been fun to combine my personal love for KFC with my sitcom experience into a new take on the role of Colonel Sanders.”
This is not the first time Alexander has teamed up with KFC for an ad campaign. In 2002, he promoted the restaurant’s popcorn chicken in a commercial alongside famed baseball left fielder Barry Bonds.
The responses to Alexander’s new role have been mixed, but some have said the restaurant should stop casting new actors and actresses as KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders altogether.
One Facebook commenter, Jack Spies, responded to a story about the new ad campaign on Louisville news station WDRB saying, “Nobody can replace the colonel. Why try. Just insulting him in doing it.”
