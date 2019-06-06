Festivalpalooza this weekend: BBQ, beer cheese, Great American Brass Band, bluegrass music

Lady Houdini Talks About Her Stunts And Her Thrills Kristen Johnson, aka Lady Houdini, talks about her stunts and what else thrills her at the Lions Club Bluegrass Fair, which continues through July 24, 2016, in Masterson Station Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kristen Johnson, aka Lady Houdini, talks about her stunts and what else thrills her at the Lions Club Bluegrass Fair, which continues through July 24, 2016, in Masterson Station Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Bluegrass Fair

A summer tradition is back but earlier and with an update. Traditionally the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair is held in July, but after storms damaged the fair last summer, the Lexington Lions Club is moving the dates to June 6-16 at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. The Lions Club also switched games and rides provider, going with Kissel Entertainment. Gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends. Admission is $7, cash only. Free for ages 6 and younger. There are special admission deals for various days; the complete list of promotions is at TheBluegrassFair.com/Promotions.

Bluegrass Flower and Vegetable Show

The Fayette County Master Gardeners and Lexington Council Garden Clubs will present “Show What You Grow” at the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair Flower and Vegetable Show at Masterson Station Park Saturday-Sunday. Entries are due 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. The show is open to the public 3-10 p.m. each day. Entry is free. (BluegrassFlowerShow.com)





Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out played to the late afternoon crowd at Festival of the Bluegrass in 2017. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

Festival of the Bluegrass

Festival of the Bluegrass No. 45 gets underway this week at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. The popular Bluegrass music festival will showcase 19 acts on through Sunday. Admission is $10-$115. It’s the first festival since co-founder Bob Cornett died. (festivalofthebluegrass.com)

The Bluegrass BBQ Fest, which is put on by Smiley Pete, will have a lineup of bands on Friday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Theresa Stanley

Bluegrass BBQ Fest

The Bluegrass BBQ Fest will be Friday night (5-11 p.m.) and all day Saturday (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) in the Courthouse Plaza, 120 N Limestone, with free live music and lots of barbecue for sale from 10 pitmasters from the region along with 10 vendors. (BluegrassBBQFest.com)

Hemp at Waveland Mansion

Celebrate hemp history Friday at Waveland Mansion as part of the 10th annual Hemp History Week. Events begin at 11 a.m. with a hemp derived CBD-infused yoga and meditation class and continue in the evening at 7 p.m. with a hemp history discussion led by University of Kentucky Hemp Specialist and Ag Extension Officer Tom Keene along with complimentary hemp-infused hors d’oeuvres and samples from Hemp History Week sponsors. Tickets to the evening discussion are $5. 225 Waveland Museum Ln. (facebook.com/events/878499609208384)

The annual Great American Balloon Race is set to take off Friday at the Danville-Boyle County Airport as part of the Great American Brass Band Festival in Danville. Rob Bolson 2018 file photo

Great American Brass Band Festival

The 30th annual Great American Brass Band Festival comes to the campus of Centre College in Danville Thursday-Sunday. The free, family-friendly event will feature musical performances throughout the weekend in addition to parades, the Danville Arts Festival, Great American Picnic, Great American Balloon Race and Great American Quilt Show. 600 W Walnut St; in Danville. New this year, organizers have decided to tether all the hot air balloons during the Great American Balloon Race in order to give people more opportunities for rides. (GABBF.org)

Winchester’s annual Beer Cheese Festival begins Saturday. Beer Cheese Bucks can be purchased at the festival to try the cheeses. Adam Wolffbrandt staff file photo

Beer Cheese Festival

Shop Local Kentucky will present the Kentucky Beer Cheese Festival, the only festival in the world dedicated to the celebration of beer cheese, Saturday in downtown Winchester. Beginning in 2009, the festival attracts thousands of attendees who descend on Beer Cheese Boulevard to taste beer cheese from all over the country, shop, and enjoy all that beautiful, historic downtown Winchester has to offer. This year’s event has a new system: Beer Cheese Bucks and no more fenced-off area. Saturday’s event is free of admission and begins at 10 a.m. (BeerCheeseFestival.com)

Tacos N’ Tequila

Bluegrass Greensource will host Tacos N’ Tequila on Friday at Limestone Hall to raise awareness for the organization’s mission to empower the Bluegrass to create a sustainable environment. Activities include local taco vendors’ themed food, tequila inspired drinks and live local entertainment by the Big Maracas. General admission tickets are $35 or you can reserve a table for $500. You must be 21 years or older to attend. 215 W Main St. (BGGreensource.org/what-we-do/tacos-n-tequila/)





Historic Homes Tour

The Midway Woman’s Club is giving visitors a look into some of the most interesting homes in the Bluegrass during its second annual Historic Homes Tour, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Included on this year’s tour is the Midway Presbyterian Church, ca. 1870, and the nearby Sons and Daughters of Relief cemetery, the oldest cemetery in Midway, the burial place of veterans and several prominent African-American community leaders who were former slaves. Tickets are $20-50. 500 Northside Dr; Midway. (facebook.com/events/814897468867002/)