Ludacris, Lexington Rodeo, Stockyards Beef BBQ Fest and other weekend must

Whitaker Bank Ballpark hosts an all-star hip-hop lineup for the second year in a row. See Ludacris and more in summer kick-off show Saturday. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Yappy Hour

Forget Happy Hour, Yappy Hour is coming to Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, on Friday, June 14 featuring your favorite furry friends. The dog-friendly, cocktail hour-style will act as a fundraiser for Ashland. There will be puppy yoga at 6 p.m. with adoptable pets from the Lexington Humane Society and food vendors on site. Tickets are $15 for the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. 120 Sycamore Rd. Henryclay.org

Ludacris, Summer Kickoff at the Ballpark

Ludacris, Waka Flocka and others roll into Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Saturday, June 15 for Lexington’s Summer Kickoff at the Ballpark event. Other artists performing at the Sean Da Don hosted event include Petey Pablo, Mims, and Midwest Explosion performance with Twista, Do or Die, and Shawnna. Tickets range from $39 to $99. 207 Legends Ln. milb.com/lexington

Lexington Rodeo

The Lexington Rodeo returns Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 to The Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena with nightly Rodeos beginning at 7:30 p.m. Now in its fifth consecutive year, the rodeo includes children’s activities such as Mutton Bustin and the Calf Scramble along with an Adult Calf Scramble, new this year, with all proceeds for the Rodeo directly benefiting The Rotary Club of Lexington. Tickets are $15-37. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. LexingtonRodeo.org

Totally Tubular Tube-A-Thon

The Explore Kentucky Initiative and Kentucky for Kentucky will host the fourth annual Totally Tubular Tube-A-Thon on Saturday, June 15 along Elkhorn Creek. Tubers will meet at the Still Water Campground near Frankfort for a day on the water with activities commencing from 10 a.m. to nightfall. Tickets range from $15 for minors to $38 for a festival pass and tube. 249 Strohmeier Rd, Frankfort. Explorekentucky.us

Bluegrass Fair

The Lexington Lions Club wraps up the 58th annual Bluegrass Fair at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park throughout the Sunday featuring Jurassic Kingdom Live Dinosaurs, high-flying dogs, racing pigs, live music and new rides on the midway. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. Admission is $7 with unlimited ride tickets costing another $20 for Friday and Sunday and $25 for Saturday. 3051 Leestown Rd. TheBluegrassFair.com

Stockyards Beef BBQ Fest

Get your fill of BBQ this weekend at the Bluegrass Regional Marketplace for the 2019 Stockyards Beef BBQ Fest. The event will include a variety of barbecue vendors and food trucks, a talent competition and touch-a-truck along with a cook off with awards for best brisket, best steak and a blind judge taste tested one bite. Entry to the event is free, with food available from vendors for purchase. 4561 Iron Works Pike. bgregionalmarketplace.com