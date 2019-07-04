Lee Cruse back in the spotlight, Burger Week kick-off and Summerfest highlight the weekend

Anchor Lee Cruse apologizes for racist joke made on air WLEX Lee Cruse apologizes after praising BBC DJ who compared the Royal Baby with a chimpanzee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WLEX Lee Cruse apologizes after praising BBC DJ who compared the Royal Baby with a chimpanzee.

Broadway Under the Stars

The Kentucky Conservatory Theatre returns to Woodland Park this weekend for the production of “Broadway Under the Stars” as part of Summerfest 2019. The shows will feature fan-favorite showstoppers from the past 13 years of SummerFest musical theatre productions amidst the serene backdrop of Woodland Park. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on July 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are $15. 601 E. High Street. mykct.org/summerfest

Downtown Playground

Cool off on Saturday afternoon with snow cones, a variety of performances, interactive art and games on the Lexington Public Library’s front porch, Phoenix Park. The family-friendly event begins at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 140 East Main Street. LexPubLib.org

Lee Cruse

Lee Cruse at Comedy Off Broadway

Following a tumultuous exit from local new station WLEX 18, host and comedian Lee Cruse will return to the public eye with a weekend residency at Comedy Off Broadway on July 5 and 6. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on July 5 followed by shows at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on July 6. Tickets are $10-12. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com

High Art Fair

Face painting, henna, art, jewelry and more will be on display during the High Art Fair, held on the first Saturday of every month at High on Art & Coffee. This month’s fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 6. 523 East High Street. HighOnArtAndCoffee.com

Saturdays at The Lyric

The Lyric Theatre and Restoration Church will present Saturdays at The Lyric, a free series of exciting, hands-on activities for families and children on July 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. This week’s activities include a petting zoo courtesy of SlakMarket Farm and the Sisohpromatem Art Foundation, which aims to help young people develop through participation in the arts. 300 East Third Street. LexingtonLyric.com

You can win a Golden Ticket to try all 40 burgers on the menu during at this years Lexington Burger Week at Sunday's kick-off event at West Sixth Brewing. Theresa Stanley/Smiley Pete Publishing

Burger Week kick-off

Lexington Burger Week will kick off on Sunday, July 7 with a pep rally at West Sixth Brewing. The event will feature giveaways of burger swag from Kentucky Beef Council, beer swag from West Sixth and a Golden Ticket try all 40 burgers available during Lexington Burger Week, which begins the following day. The event is free admission and begins at 4 p.m. 501 West 6th Street. LexingtonBurgerWeek.com