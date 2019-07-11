Weekend musts: Harry Dean Stanton Fest, Forecastle and one last serving of Lexington Burger Week

‘Lucky’ director on meeting Harry Dean Stanton John Carroll Lynch recalls meeting Harry Dean Stanton at a Hollywood restaurant in a story involving Dabney Coleman and beautiful women. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK John Carroll Lynch recalls meeting Harry Dean Stanton at a Hollywood restaurant in a story involving Dabney Coleman and beautiful women.

Moonlight Movie: UP

Fly away to Paradise Falls on July 13 at The Summit at Fritz Farm during a screening of the feature film, “Up!” On-site will be patches for participants, balloons for all, kid’s activities, games and giveaways along with pop-ups from Steel City Pops, Whiskey Bear, Water + Oak Outdoor Company, Bluegrass Kettle Masters and Origin Hotel. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with the movie following at dusk. 120 Summit at Fritz Farm. thesummitatfritzfarm.com

Harry Dean Stanton Fest

The Lexington Film League will present the 9th Annual Harry Dean Stanton Fest from July 12-14 with a series of events celebrating the diverse film work of the legendary Kentuckian and cinematic icon including screenings of “The Avengers,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Repo Man” and other films that featured Stanton, who died in 2017. After Sunday’s showing of “Repo Man” there will be a Q&A with director Alex Cox For a full list of events visit HarryDeanStantonFest.org.

Lexington Burger Week

Lexington Burger Week continues through the weekend with 40 specially crafted hamburgers for $5 from over three dozen Lexington restaurants and eateries. Selections range from Bear & The Butcher’s “Smokey Bear” – a house-smoked beef burger topped with muenster cheese, two beer-battered onion rings and a steak sauce with horseradish cream – to Columbia Steakhouse’s “WTF!,” which features a rich, organic peanut butter, grape jelly, crispy bacon bits and sriracha on an 8 oz. ground chuck burger served on a toasted bun. For a full list of participating restaurants and specialty burgers visit LexingtonBurgerWeek.com.

Mac and Cheese Cook-Off

If Burger Week isn’t your thing, head to Mirror Twin Brewing, 725 National Ave., on July 14 for the brewery’s 2019 Mac and Cheese Cook-Off. The competition – which costs $10 to enter as a contestant – runs from 1-4 p.m. with the winner being declared at 4:30 p.m. after fan and taste tester vote totals have been calculated. mirrortwinbrewing.com

Forecastle music festival

Five stages over three days featuring live music of seemingly every genre including The Avett Brothers, The Killers and Kentucky native Tyler Childers. The action kicks off Friday and ends Sunday at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. $89.50-$449.50; forecastlefest.com

Lexington Junior League Horse Show

A summer tradition, the annual horse show is on at the Kentucky Horse Park Rolex Arena. Evening sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $5 Thursday, $10 Friday and Saturday. Free for ages 5 and younger. Morning sessions are free. Lexjrleague.com

Look Both Ways

Allegro Dance Project celebrates its fifth season at the Lyric Theatre, 300 E Third St., with “Look Both Ways,” a performance featuring contemporary dance, live original music and a variety of aerial & circus arts to be held at 3 p.m. on July 12 and 13. Tickets range from $17 for children and seniors to $22 for adults. LexingtonLyric.com

Samantha Doane-Bates (left) as Anne Marie and Rachel Lee Rogers as Nora during a rehearsal of “A Doll’s House: Part 2.” In years past the company has performed at many nontraditional venues including the Milward Funeral Home. Kevin Nance

A Doll’s House

Experience “A Doll’s House: Part 2,” Lucas Hnath’s audaciously imagined aftermath to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterpiece, at the Brand-Barrow House, 203 E Fourth St., with a handful of showings scattered throughout July including this weekend at 7:30 p.m. on July 12 and 13. Tickets are $40. OnTheVerge.org

‘Breaking Up With Elvis’

Pioneer Playhouse of Danville celebrates 70 years in the Bluegrass with “Breaking Up With Elvis,” a brand new “Kentucky Voices” play by artistic director and award-winning filmmaker, Robby Henson that opened production on July 9 and continues through July 20. The play tells the story of a woman named Hazel who goes AWOL on the day of her own husband’s funeral in Lexington and ends up at the gates of Graceland, where she encounters a parade of quirky characters, including a possible mystical meeting with “the King” himself. Showings this weekend are at 8:30 p.m. on July 12 and 13. Tickets are $15-$35. 840 Stanford Road, Danville; PioneerPlayhouse.com.