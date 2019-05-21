Lexington actress Laura Bell Bundy debuts in her newest role: Mom

Lexington-born actress Laura Bell Bundy announced the birth of her son, Huck Hinkle, on social media.

Lexington actress Laura Bell Bundy debuted Monday in her latest role: Mom. The singer and Broadway actress gave birth to a son, Huck Hinkle.

She posted the news on Instagram with photos of the newborn with her husband, Thom Hinkle, and with herself.

“Huck Hinkle was born today May 20th at 3:15pm pacific. 7 lbs 21.5 inches,” she posted. “He’s perfect. We are so blessed. It was a doozy! @thomhinkle was the perfect husband. I was an insane person and avoided pain meds. he was so supportive. We are both in love with our little man!”

Bundy announced in February that she and Hinkle were expecting and that their baby boy was due on May 31.

“I’ve been reminded of the beauty in life’s transitions in the last year. Thank goodness for the circle of life, and the blessings we feel we’ve received from our recently departed angels,” Bundy said in a post shared online in February. “We are so grateful... (and I’m so grateful I have the baby daddy I do... I’m even more in love with him).”

Bundy lost her father, Donald Bundy, and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ann “Tibbie” Bell, last summer, while she was starring in the musical “Sweet Charity” in Los Angeles.

Bundy and Hinkle, an executive at TBS, were married in a country-themed wedding at Santa Anita Park in California in 2017.

Bundy and friends celebrated with a baby shower earlier this month and catalogued her problems with pregnancy from infertility through gestational diabetes on social media.

Bundy’s career has spanned the stage, screen and music industry. She was nominated for a Tony after originating the Broadway role of Elle Woods in “Legallly Blonde.”