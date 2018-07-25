New music Friday from Kenny Chesney, Halestorm, Cody Jinks, OTEP

OUT TODAY
▪ Daniel Bachman - “Morning Star”
▪ Kenny Chesney - “Songs For the Saints”
▪ Daughtry - “Cage to Rattle”
▪ Bob Dylan - “Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances from the Copyright Collections”
▪ Halestorm - “Vicious”
▪ Cody Jinks - “Lifers”
▪ OTEP - “Kult 45”
▪ Raffi - “Dog on the Floor”
▪ Rise Against - “Ghost Note Symphonies Vol. 1”
▪ Boz Scaggs - “Out of the Blues”
▪ Dee Snider - “For the Love of Metal”
▪ Underworld & Iggy Pop - “Teatime Dub Encounters”
COMING AUGUST 3
▪ Houndmouth - “Golden Age”
▪ Lucero - “Among the Ghosts”
▪ Mac Miller - “Swimming”
▪ Amanda Shires - “To the Sunset”
