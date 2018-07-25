In this July 20, 2018, photo, members of Halestorm, from left, Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale pose in Nashville, Tenn., to promote their new record, “Vicious,” out on July 27. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In this July 20, 2018, photo, members of Halestorm, from left, Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale pose in Nashville, Tenn., to promote their new record, “Vicious,” out on July 27. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP

Music News & Reviews

New music Friday from Kenny Chesney, Halestorm, Cody Jinks, OTEP

By CD Central

July 25, 2018 04:18 PM

OUT TODAY

Daniel Bachman - “Morning Star”

Kenny Chesney - “Songs For the Saints”

Daughtry - “Cage to Rattle”

Bob Dylan - “Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances from the Copyright Collections”

Halestorm - “Vicious”

Cody Jinks - “Lifers”

OTEP - “Kult 45”

Raffi - “Dog on the Floor”

Rise Against - “Ghost Note Symphonies Vol. 1”

Boz Scaggs - “Out of the Blues”

Dee Snider - “For the Love of Metal”

Underworld & Iggy Pop - “Teatime Dub Encounters”

COMING AUGUST 3

Houndmouth - “Golden Age”

Lucero - “Among the Ghosts”

Mac Miller - “Swimming”

Amanda Shires - “To the Sunset”

INFORMATION SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

