Mostly local fare will be served up on the Crave music stage

Just remember the full name of the event as you chow down at the food booths and sample the locally craft beers. What you’re attending is officially billed as the Crave Food + Music Festival.
Yeah, we know the food comes first. That’s a given. But live music will be rocking alongside all the culinary excitement this weekend at Masterson Station Park. Nearly all of it comes from Kentucky. Much, in fact, was cooked up right here in Lexington. Here’s a look at the full line-up of sounds Crave has in store for you to snack on.
Aug. 11
1 p.m.: Sour Cream – The proudly youthful combo of drummer Jon McGee, bassist Colby Grant and guitarist Harlan Cecil serve as a mature way-beyond-their-years throwback to the psychedelic blues rock power trios of the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
2:30 p.m.: The Rooster’s Crow - Echoing Appalachian folk with a youthful but schooled vigor and swift percussive drive is the quartet of guitarist and vocalist Derek Spencer, fiddler and vocalist Maggie Lander, bassist Chip Minks and drummer Justin Wall.
4:15 p.m.: Magnolia Boulevard – Offering a crisp sounding blend of folk-informed, jam band-friendly grooves and keen songcraft, Magnolia Boulevard plays off the cleanly expressive vocals of Maggie Noelle and the blues-imbued guitar work of Gregg Erwin.
6:15 p.m.: Vintage Pistol – Hailing from Fayetteville, Arkansas, Vintage Pistol reflects a sense of Southern psychedelia in its music. The lead guitar work of Stan Watson nicely compliments the vocals of rhythm guitarist Taylor Smith and keyboardist Garrett August.
7:30 p.m.: March Madness Marching Band – Amazingly, MMMB is a decade old this year. More importantly, it has become a fixture at Crave as a band that creates its brassy, percussive hysteria and hula hoop fun out in the crowd as opposed on the music stage.
8 p.m.: The Wooks – Central Kentucky’s popular bluegrass-and-more troupe is no stranger to outdoor festivals. It performed again at the Festival of the Bluegrass in June and journeyed out to the Arise Music Festival in Colorado as recently as last weekend.
9:30 p.m.: Tee Dee Young – There is no more recognizable local voice of the blues than Tee Dee Young. Having led blue bands since his teens, he has won numerous national awards. But it’s the tireless zeal he creates onstage that makes him a local favorite.
Aug. 12
12:15 p.m.: Appalatin – The name is a tip off, as this acoustic Louisville troupe meshes American folk inspiration together with Latin instrumentation and singing. Some members hail from Appalachia, others grew up in Ecuador, Nicaragua and Mexico.
1:30 p.m.: Bendigo Fletcher – Also from Louisville is this folk-leaning indie-pop troupe which reveals more than a hint of West Coast psychedelia in its playing. The band’s melodies and ensuing grooves are built around the vocals of guitarist Ryan Anderson.
3 p.m.: Grayson Jenkins – Greenville native Jenkins became a regular of local clubs with an effortlessly melodic folk and country drenched pop appeal that sounds like it could have been forged in 1973. His “Cityscapes & Countrysides” album is a delight.
4:15 p.m.: The Northside Sheiks – A collective of veteran Lexington players (guitarist Willie Eames and keyboardist Lee Carroll among them), the Sheiks and their preference for vintage blues and R&B remain among the local club scene’s most refreshing fixtures.
5:45 p.m.: 10 Foot Pole – The monstrous punk funk reign of 10 Foot Pole ruled local clubs beginning in the late 1980s and ran well into the ’90s. This is the band’s second reunion show this year, having played as part of WRFL’s 30 anniversary bash in March.
IF YOU GO
Crave Food + Music Festival
When: Noon-11 p.m. Aug. 11, noon-7 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road
Tickets: $8, free ages 10 and younger. Food tickets sold separately.
Online: cravelexington.com
