Between bites you can do a little shopping at Crave Food and Music Festival

Sure, you’ll find plenty of great local eats and live music at Crave, the festival at Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Saturday and Sunday, but there’s shopping, too.
Lexington-based Shop Local Kentucky, will be there with a pop-up shop of special food-inspired graphic tees that will be only available at Crave. Shirts are $25. The weekend will include giveaways and other exclusives.
For those unfamiliar with the festival, it will have 50 food vendors (with everything from fine dining options to food trucks), lots of live music and activities for the kids. Parking is free and it’s $8 to get in, free for kids younger than 10.
More shopping news
The American Saddlebred Museum at the Kentucky Horse Park has opened its newly renovated gift shop. Updated and expanded with the addition of windows, updated fixtures and lighting, the shop contains historical displays with objects and quotes from American Saddlebred owners placed throughout.
Designed by Louisville-based Solid Light, the shop is part of the first phase of the Museum’s renovation. Merchandise includes equine themed accessories, clothing, home goods and kitchenware. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Online shopping is available at Shop.asbmuseum.org.
▪ The Summit at Fritz Farm will partner with the Water and Oak Outdoor Co. to host a Back To School Bash from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The day will include children’s activities, giveaways, discounts at businesses throughout The Summit, and music by DJ Lee Bryant. From 3 to 5 p.m. on The Green, visitors can enter for a chance to win one of three back-to-school backpacks filled with school swag including YETI merchandise, writing utensils, gift cards, water bottles and apparel.
Grownups 21 and older can grab a to-go adult beverage from participating restaurants to enjoy while shopping. Deals at retailers include sidewalk sales at Draper James, Fabletics, Sugarboo & Co., and Lily Rain; $15 hanging baskets and 50 percent off 4- and 5-inch annuals at Louis Flower Power Shops. Facebook.com.
▪ The Junior League of Lexington and the Bodley-Bullock House will host the Tossed and Found Rummage Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Crestwood Christian Church at 1882 Bellefonte Drive. Gently used items will include home decor, kitchenware, jewelry, accessories, designer clothing, and holiday items. Proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Lexington’s renovations of the Bodley-Bullock House.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Visitors at this month’s event can enjoy treats at an ice cream social on both days. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309.
▪ The Lexington Center and Rupp Arena will hold an auction of surplus materials and salvage at 10 a.m. Aug. 17. The building is undergoing a $241 million renovation and expansion scheduled to be finished by 2021. In the meantime, the center is taking care of a little house cleaning.
Items at the auction will include pieces of the original Rupp Arena court that was used from 1976 to 2000, Rupp Arena concourse signage, light fixtures, office furniture, display cases, large rolling carts, concession equipment, a snow salt dispenser, and a 20-foot Christmas tree.
”Our goal is to recycle and keep as much as possible out of the land fill, ” Lexington center president and CEO Bill Owen said in a press release. The sale, conducted by Bluegrass Auction, will be behind Rupp Arena beneath the Jefferson Street bridge in the Manchester Street Lot.
Those interested may stop by to inspect items starting Monday through the day of the sale. All items will be sold as-is with no warranty. Call 859-233-4567.
