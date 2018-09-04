Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page perform at Live Aid on July 13, 1985. The band’s 1976 concert album, “The Song Remains the Same” is being released in a deluxe edition Sept. 7.
Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page perform at Live Aid on July 13, 1985. The band’s 1976 concert album, “The Song Remains the Same” is being released in a deluxe edition Sept. 7. Rusty Kennedy AP
Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page perform at Live Aid on July 13, 1985. The band’s 1976 concert album, “The Song Remains the Same” is being released in a deluxe edition Sept. 7. Rusty Kennedy AP

Music News & Reviews

New albums Friday from Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin

By CD Central

September 04, 2018 05:37 PM

OUT TODAY

Alter Bridge - “Live at Royal Albert Hall”

Clutch - “Book of Bad Decisions”

Lauren Daigle - “Look Up Child”

Everlast - “Whitey Ford’s House of Pain”

Macy Gray - “Ruby”

Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration”

Led Zeppelin - “Song Remains the Same” (deluxe edition)

Kathy Mattea - “Pretty Bird”

Paul McCartney - “Egypt Station”

St. Paul & the Broken Bones - “Young Sick Camellia”

Paul Simon - “In the Blue Light”

Spiritualized - “And Nothing Hurt”

COMING SEPT. 14

Alejandro Escovedo - “The Crossing”

Willie Nelson - “My Way”

Nile Rodgers & Chic - “It’s About Time”

Carrie Underwood - “Cry Pretty”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

Read More

  Comments  