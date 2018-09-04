New albums Friday from Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin

OUT TODAY
Alter Bridge - “Live at Royal Albert Hall”
Clutch - “Book of Bad Decisions”
Lauren Daigle - “Look Up Child”
Everlast - “Whitey Ford’s House of Pain”
Macy Gray - “Ruby”
Lenny Kravitz - “Raise Vibration”
Led Zeppelin - “Song Remains the Same” (deluxe edition)
Kathy Mattea - “Pretty Bird”
Paul McCartney - “Egypt Station”
St. Paul & the Broken Bones - “Young Sick Camellia”
Paul Simon - “In the Blue Light”
Spiritualized - “And Nothing Hurt”
COMING SEPT. 14
Alejandro Escovedo - “The Crossing”
Willie Nelson - “My Way”
Nile Rodgers & Chic - “It’s About Time”
Carrie Underwood - “Cry Pretty”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
