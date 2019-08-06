10,000+ tickets sold. Visitors from 49 states, half a dozen countries expected at Railbird.

Keeneland announces festival with ‘A-list music’ Railbird Festival will take place Aug. 10-11 at Keeneland in Lexington. AC Entertainment, which produces Bonnaroo and Forecastle, introduced the festival Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Railbird Festival will take place Aug. 10-11 at Keeneland in Lexington. AC Entertainment, which produces Bonnaroo and Forecastle, introduced the festival Wednesday morning.

Ticket sales for the inaugural Railbird Festival at Keeneland have rumbled past 10,000, according to festival officials.

More than 10,000 tickets per day have been sold for the Lexington music festival scheduled for next weekend, according to Railbird co-producer David Helmers. That number includes tickets for general admission as well as VIP experience packages. The exact number of tickets sold for each day is between 10,000 and the organizers’ stretch goal of 15,000.

Festival-goers are expected from 49 states and several different countries. Thousands of Railbird visitors will be visiting Lexington for the first time, according to Helmers.

With festival traffic comes hotel visits, nights on the town and — if the hopes of Lexington travel officials are realized — a few tours around historic Lexington.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several downtown Lexington hotels are fully booked for Railbird weekend (Aug. 10-11), while others have raised their rates on those nights in response to demand. Downtown Lexington’s Hyatt Regency is completely booked for the festival weekend. According to Scott Hagan, the hotel’s director of revenue management, the few remaining rooms were reserved just last week.

Although this is Railbird’s first incarnation, Helmers predicted its popularity will have a direct impact on Lexington’s economy, including boosts in accommodations bookings (both traditional hotels and Airbnbs) as well as restaurant visits and gas.

Long-term economic effects are also hoped for. By highlighting Lexington-based vendors like Pasta Garage, Windy Corner, Rolling Oven and West Sixth at the festival, organizers aim to raise the city’s culinary and cultural profile and encourage visitors to come back.

“Any time you’re introducing something new, you’re having to explain the whens, the whats, the whys and the hows to the public,” Helmers said. “We are fortunate that local reception has been so strong.”

Helmers partnered with AC Entertainment, founders and producers of Bonnaroo and producers of Forecastle, to bring Railbird to Lexington. VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer previously stated that AC Entertainment was recruited to avoid problems that plagued the now-defunct Moontower Music Festival like day-of difficulties with ticketing and alcohol sales.

Railbird’s lineup features a spectrum of Americana, rock and folk acts.

On Saturday, August 10, Jack White-helmed rock band The Raconteurs will headline following the long-awaited release of their third album Help Us Stranger earlier this summer. Americana artist Brandi Carlisle, who won Americana album of the year at the 2019 Grammy Awards for her recent release By the Way, I Forgive You, will also perform Saturday.

Fittingly, Sunday’s headliner will take visitors to church: Hozier will finish out the festival following the release of his second studio album Wasteland Baby! earlier this year. Self-proclaimed non-Americana Americana artist Tyler Childers will also perform relatively hot off the release of his newest album Country Squire on Aug. 2.

Tickets to the two-day festival are still available in three tiers on the official Railbird website. General admission tickets have been bumped to $160 plus fees, while VIP tickets remain at $475 plus fees. The VIP experience includes access to an air-conditioned lounge and elevated seating at certain venues, among other perks. An ultra-VIP “Superfecta” experience is also available for only $895 plus fees.

Further updates on the Railbird schedule and setup can be found on the official Railbird Twitter (@RailbirdFest).