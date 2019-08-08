More than Railbird: Mama Mia, KET’s Super Saturday, a car show and other weekend possibilities

Keeneland announces festival with ‘A-list music’ Railbird Festival will take place Aug. 10-11 at Keeneland in Lexington. AC Entertainment, which produces Bonnaroo and Forecastle, introduced the festival Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Railbird Festival will take place Aug. 10-11 at Keeneland in Lexington. AC Entertainment, which produces Bonnaroo and Forecastle, introduced the festival Wednesday morning.

Mama Mia

The music of ABBA will ring through the Leeds Center for the Arts during productions of Mamma Mia throughout the weekend, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Tickets are $15 plus service fees for children under 13 years and $20 plus service fees for adults. 37 North Main Street, Winchester. LeedsCenter.org

Nitro Comedy Tour

Comedians Catfish Cooley, who draws comparisons to Larry the Cable Guy, and Andrew Conn, a Kentucky native referred to as a redneck Jim Carrey, will bring their quick wits and southern-fried humor to Comedy Off Broadway on Aug. 9 as part of the Nitro Comedy Tour. Show times are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 10. Tickets are $22-25. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com

The MoonDance Amphitheater will once again host a Summer Nights in Suburbia concert Friday. Mark Mahan 2014 file photo

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Southern rock and jam band Magnolia Boulevard will perform a free show 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Moondance Amphitheater as part of the Summer Nights in Suburbia concert series. The band, comprised of vocalist and guitarist Maggie Noelle, guitarist Gregg Erwin, keys player Ryan Allen, drummer Todd Copeland and bassist John Roberts, manifests a sound in the realm of the Allman Brothers Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band with thick tones of southern rock wrapped around soulful vocals and capped off with masterful improvisation. 1152 Monarch Street. Lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

Super Saturday

KET’s 10th annual Super Saturday will commence from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at KET’s Lexington studios. At the free event will be STEAM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities for kids along with a musical performance from PBS KIDS host Mr. Steve and appearances from Daniel Tiger and Curious George. 600 Cooper Drive. KET.org

Railbird Festival

Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, The Raconteurs and other artists will gather on the grounds of Keeneland for the inaugural Railbird Festival Aug. 10 and 11. In addition to music, specially curated food, bourbon and equine experiences such as horse farm tours will be available to partake in. Gates open at 12 p.m. each day. Tickets begin at $90 for day passes and $160 for weekend passes. 4201 Versailles Road. RailbirdFest.com

Rock the House Car Show

Wicked Ways Car Club and Rock House Brewing will present the Rock the House Car show from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 at 119 Luigart Court. The show will feature all vehicles, including motorcycles, with over 35 awards to be given out including for the top 25 along with 15 separate specialty trophies. The show is free to attend and $20 to register a vehicle to participate. facebook.com/events/329934450949048/