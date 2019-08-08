What to know before Railbird Festival. A guide to parking, security, tickets and more.

Music News & Reviews
More than 10,000 people will be entering Keeneland’s grounds both Saturday and Sunday for the inaugural Railbird Festival.
Festival-goers are expected to be traveling to Railbird from 49 states and several different countries.
The festival is headlined by The Racounteurs, Hozier, Brandi Carlile and Tyler Childers. Railbird will feature three music stages and patrons will be able to enjoy plenty of local food and drinks from award-winning chefs.
Here’s everything you need to know about Railbird:
▪ Blankets, sheets and towels
▪ Point-and-shoot cameras
▪ All bags under under 14 by 11 inches. Backpacks may have two pockets and hydration packs may have two pockets, not including the hydration bladder
▪ Small hydration packs with an empty bladder
▪ One empty water bottle and one sealed water bottle. Free, filtered water will be provided via hydration stations.
▪ Selfie sticks, as long as they do not expand longer than 40 inches in length and are made of a light material
Vendors: The Truly Cabana, Ranada’s Bistro, Hippie Dips, Pizza Nova, Corndog Inc., Old Kentucky Kettle Corn, Valumarket, Sugarlands Distilling Co., Windy Corner Market, Nathan’s Taqueria, Efe’s Greek Food, Flaming Wok, Dunn’s BBQ, Dipsie’s Mini Doughnuts, Keeneland
Railbird will have a tasting experience called “The Rickhouse,” with bourbons, including some barrel selections, picked by Lexington filmmaker AJ Hochhalter, who produced the 2018 documentary “NEAT: The Story of Bourbon.” Access to The Rickhouse is included with general admission tickets.
Chef Sara Bradley from Freight House and Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Ouita Michel of Holly Hill Inn and Honeywood, Cole Arimes of Coles 735 Main, Mark Richardson of Dudley’s on Short, Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen, Toa Green of Crank & Boom Ice Cream and Marc Therrien of Keeneland will do cooking demos and serve small bites to a limited amount of people in the Keene Barn Entertainment Center.
How does parking at Railbird work?
If you are purchasing parking on site, which is $20 per day, you will enter through Keeneland’s Gate 1 off Versailles Road. Those who purchased advanced parking will park through Gate 4.
Gates into the festival will open at 12 p.m. each day.
Railbird will also have a ride-share drop off and pickup location, which can be accessed through Gate 1 or 2.
How is the weather looking?
Railbird will go on rain or shine, but weather may not be an issue at Keeneland this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, dry weather can be expected with temperatures reaching highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday and a few clouds Sunday.
A chance for storms is slim, but a weather plan is in place to keep festival patrons safe. A festival spokesperson could not specify the details of the plan.
What else do you need to know?
▪ Tickets are still available for $160 + fees for a two-day pass. They can be purchased on Railbird’s website.
▪ Daily tickets can be purchased on Railbird’s website for $90 + fees.
▪ Keeneland will also offer patrons the chance to tour its facilities and watch a morning workout.
▪ Wristband registration is required for all weekend passes and daily VIP tickets. Patrons will also have the option to sign up for cashless payment, allowing easy and convenient cashless payments throughout the weekend.
▪ Railbird will provide updates on the schedule and setup on their Twitter @RailbirdFest
The Railbird Festival lineup
Saturday, Aug. 10:
The Racounteurs
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
Mandolin Orange
Mavis Staples
Robert Earl Keen
Grace Vanderwaal
Ruston Kelly
Billy Strings
Low Cut Connie
The Dip
Devon Gilfillian
Lillie Mae
Lucie Silvas
Justin Wells
Ian Noe
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
Sunday, Aug. 11:
Hozier
Tyler Childers
Gary Clark Jr.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Lucinda Williams
I’m With Her
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
Jade Bird
Blackfoot Gypsies
The Wooks
Susto
Futurebirds
Fruit Bats
Yola
Johnny Conqueroo
Kelsey Waldon
