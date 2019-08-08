What to know before Railbird Festival. A guide to parking, security, tickets and more.

Keeneland announces festival with ‘A-list music’ Railbird Festival will take place Aug. 10-11 at Keeneland in Lexington. AC Entertainment, which produces Bonnaroo and Forecastle, introduced the festival Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Railbird Festival will take place Aug. 10-11 at Keeneland in Lexington. AC Entertainment, which produces Bonnaroo and Forecastle, introduced the festival Wednesday morning.

More than 10,000 people will be entering Keeneland’s grounds both Saturday and Sunday for the inaugural Railbird Festival.

Festival-goers are expected to be traveling to Railbird from 49 states and several different countries.

The festival is headlined by The Racounteurs, Hozier, Brandi Carlile and Tyler Childers. Railbird will feature three music stages and patrons will be able to enjoy plenty of local food and drinks from award-winning chefs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Railbird:

What you can bring to Railbird ▪ Non-aerosol sun block ▪ Blankets, sheets and towels ▪ Point-and-shoot cameras



▪ All bags under under 14 by 11 inches. Backpacks may have two pockets and hydration packs may have two pockets, not including the hydration bladder



▪ Small hydration packs with an empty bladder



▪ One empty water bottle and one sealed water bottle. Free, filtered water will be provided via hydration stations.



What you can’t bring to Railbird

▪ Weapons

▪ Large backpacks, purses or any bag more than 14 by 11 inches in size

▪ Food and drink, including alcohol

▪ Illegal substances of any kinds

▪ Umbrellas

▪ Coolers and picnic baskets

▪ Lawn/camping chairs with metal pieces or plastic structures. ADA seating will be available.

▪ Lasers and glow sticks

▪ Stickers

▪ Inappropriate headdresses

▪ Silly string, confetti and spray paint

▪ Pets (service dogs are allowed)

▪ Glass containers and metal aerosol cans

▪ Scooters or personal motorized vehicles

▪ Detachable lens cameras

▪ Recording devices

















