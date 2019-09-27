Rising country star Luke Combs just broke a Rupp Arena record set by a Beatle

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an ‘icon’ Rupp Arena celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Even as the arena works to re-invent itself for the modern sports age, take a look back at a remarkable run. Documentary footage from "Game Changer: The Lexington Center Story" courtesy Arthur Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rupp Arena celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Even as the arena works to re-invent itself for the modern sports age, take a look back at a remarkable run. Documentary footage from "Game Changer: The Lexington Center Story" courtesy Arthur

Country star Luke Combs, who is coming to Lexington in 2020, just set a new record, Rupp Arena announced on Friday.

Tickets for his Feb. 14 concert on the “What You See is What You Get” tour went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday sold out in 12 minutes, Rupp said.

That’s one minute faster than Sir Paul McCartney, who played Rupp with his “Freshen Up” tour in June.

And it’s the fastest sell-out in the venue’s 43-year history, according to the news release.

The concert was announced last week.

“As Rupp Arena enters its 44th year, it’s very exciting to continue to break venue records,” said Oak View Group’s Brian Sipe, director of booking for Rupp Arena, in a statement. “Thanks to Live Nation, CAA, Make Wake Artists Management and of course Mr. Combs himself for playing Lexington on his 2020 tour. We look forward to celebrating this record-breaking performance with him next year.”

Elvis fans wait for tickets to his Lex concert in July 1977. His Aug concert was not to be due to his death Aug 16 pic.twitter.com/Lpp0TmyuXl — KY Photo Archive (@KYPhotoArchive) August 17, 2016

Since Oak View Group and Live Nation Arenas took over booking services for Rupp in 2018, acts including Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Paul McCartney, P!nk and several others have broken audience attendance and revenue records, according to the release.