Here are 15 things to do this weekend including Thriller Parade and The Big LeBOWLski

Vintage Market Day

Browse true vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more during Vintage Market Days from Oct. 25-27 at the Kentucky Horse Park. The market runs from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 27. Tickets are $15 on Oct. 25, $10 on Oct. 26 and $5 on Oct. 27 with re-entry permitted throughout the weekend and children 12 years and under free. There’s an additional $5 parking fee at the Kentucky Horse Park. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. VintageMarketDays.com/market/lexington

National Horse Show

The National Horse Show, the oldest continuously held horse show in the United States, returns to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena from Oct. 25-Nov. 3 with competitions for competitions for hunters, equitation, and show jumpers. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Oct. 25 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 26-27. All of this weekend’s events at the show are free to attend.4089 Iron Works Parkway. NHS.org

Pivot Brewing Anniversary

Pivot Brewing, Kentucky’s first cider brewery, will celebrate its three year anniversary all day Oct. 26 with special tappings, kid’s activities and glassware giveaways to patrons who arrive early and capped off by a costume contest in the evening. The event is free to attend. 1400 Delaware Avenue. PivotBrewingCompany.com

Haunted Brewery Tours

“Tap” into your biggest fears during haunted brewery tours of Blue Stallion Brewing Company on Oct. 26 from 9-11 p.m. The tours are free to attend with donations received benefiting the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. 610 West Third Street. Facebook.com/events/927708174253968/

Boo Fest

Rappers T.I., Jeezy, Young Dolph, Gunna and YK Osiris will perform during Boo-Fest at Rupp Arena on Oct. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. It’s the first major concert at Rupp since renovations brought new upper arena seats to the arena. Tickets are $42-182. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com

The Louisville and Lexington Ballets will come together for the first time during United State of Dance at 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Lexington Opera House. The show will feature performances of “Serenade” featuring Louisville Ballet dancers, “Capriccio Italiano” featuring Lexington Ballet dancers and “Models” featuring dancers from both ballets. Tickets are $20-56 with $5 from every ticket being donated to DanceBlue to enhance the lives of children fighting cancer. 401 West Short Street. LexingtonOperaHouse.com

Fall Harvest Celebration at the Kentucky Castle

Launch pumpkins on the front lawn of the Kentucky Castle or practice archery during the Fall Harvest Celebration from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Kentucky Castle. There will also be live music, face painting and games. Wear a costume to follow the trick or treat trail inside the castle. $15 adult. $5 children. Free parking. Thekentuckycastle.com

Drink White Russians and hang with Walter, Donny, and The Dude on Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m. during the Big LeBOWLski at Collins - Southland Bowling Center. Hosted by Danny Collins, Chuck Creacy, Leslie Keller-Biehl, Sarah Wylie, Griffin VanMeter, Ken Fletcher and Cat and Nathan Zamarron, the event will sell 120 tickets only at $50 each. 205 Southland Drive. Facebook.com/events/966683920342024/

Ghost Hunts at Waveland

Is Waveland haunted? Find out for yourself on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. during a ghost hunt led by the Lexington Paranormal Research Society at the Waveland State Historic Site. Tickets are $20 for the event that lasts until midnight. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. Parks.ky.gov/parks/historicsites/waveland/

Allman Butter Band

Allman Brothers tribute band the Allman Butter Band will take to the stage at Rock House Brewing on Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. 119 Luigart Court. Facebook.com/events/2445433412354704/

Discovery Saturday

Discover something new during Discovery Saturday Monster Mash edition at the Living Arts and Science Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Activities include Halloween: Celestial Origins at the Farish Planetarium and Expedition Odyssey: Exploring Extreme Habitats at the Marksbury Discovery Gallery. Tickets are $5. 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard. LASCLex.org

The popular Thriller Parade will be Sunday. Matt Goins

Thriller Parade

Lexington’s Halloween Festival will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 27 with activities across downtown including face painting, an art market, Halloween Variety Show and the popular Thriller Parade. New this year and open to all skill levels is the Monster Mash-up Flash Mob. Participants in the Monster Mash-up are invited to dress up in their favorite ghoulish costume. The event is free to attend. The rain date for the parade is Oct. 28. Lexingtonky.gov/thriller-and-halloween-parade

Gloria Deo Autumn Gala

A showcase of classical variations and original works presented by Gloria Deo Upper Division dancers will take place at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on Oct. 26 at 4 pm. And 7 p.m. Tickets are $6-12. 141 East Main Street. Facebook.com/events/1296260817213669/

Award-Winning filmmaker & playwright Mr. C. L. Woodson III will bring the spiritual drama, “If He Won’t Love You, I Will” to the Lyric Theatre on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22.50-32.50. 300 East Third Street. LexingtonLyric.com

Booktacular: A Great Gatsby Affair

Benefitting the Lexington Public Library Foundation, Booktacular: A Great Gatsby Affair will bring costume contests, a silent auction, a caricature artist, a magician, food from Epping’s on Eastside, an open bar and more to Limestone Hall on Oct. 26 from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person, $175 for two or $750 for tables reserved for eight people. 215 West Main Street. Booktacular.org