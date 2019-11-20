Kentucky native Tyler Childers nominated for his first Grammy award

Paintsville native Tyler Childers is in the running to take home his first Grammy Award, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

Childers, who has also lived in Lexington, is nominated in the “Best Country Solo Performance” category for his song “All Your’n.” He is up against Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Willie Nelson’s “Ride Me Back Home,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” and Tanya Tucker’s “Bring my Flowers Now.”

Another Kentuckian, Chris Stapleton, won the 2016 and 2018 awards in the category.

It’s the first Grammy nomination for Childers. His third studio album, “Country Squire,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and American/Folk Albums charts. The album has sold more than 44,000 copies in the United States since it was released in August.

His previous album, “Purgatory,” has sold more than 82,900 copies since its August 2017 release.

Childers won the the Emerging Artist of the Year award at the 2018 Americana Music Honors & Awards.

After performing to large crowds at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival and Lexington’s Railbird Festival this year, Childers is set to tour with fellow Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson. They will perform at Rupp Arena Feb. 28 and KFC Yum! Center on May 25.

