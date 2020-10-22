Popular country concert moving to Rupp, will become official first post-COVID event

Rupp Arena announced a popular country concert will move from the Lexington Opera House to the venue and become the first official concert in Rupp since the COVID-19 shutdown in March.

The Acoustic Concert 2020, featuring headliner Brantley Gilbert, as well as Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Dylan Scott, Niko Moon, Runaway June and Matt Stell, will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

The concert, sponsored by 98.1 The Bull and Hardee’s, will be hosted by Officer Don and Deann Stephens and will be a slimmed-down version of the Acoustic Jam, which has sold out Lexington Opera House the last seven years.

The Dec. 8 country concert will be a few days before a previously announced Dec. 11 rap concert featuring Three 6 Mafia and special guest Project Pat.

The move to Rupp will allow the country concert to accommodate the largest possible audience, but it will still be small. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event will offer only 3,223 tickets, about 15 percent of Rupp’s capacity. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.com on Oct. 30. Tickets will be sold in blocks of up to eight, with most in blocks of four.

Face masks will be required for all patrons and staff during the entire event. For more information, go to Rupparena.com.