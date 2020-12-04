Santa brunch at the Kentucky Castle and 8 other holiday events highlight the weekend

This is Santa Claus in the coronavirus age, where visits like this one in Miami are done with layers of protection. The Kentucky Castle in Versailles will have a socially distanced Santa brunch this weekend. AP

Jones Family Christmas light and music show

Ryan Jones, a Lexington resident who is blind, has created a Christmas light show at 1748 Abbington Hill sequenced to the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra that will be on display from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 6-9 p.m. each night. Attendees will be able to watch and listen to the free show, which features more than 12,000 lights, from their cars by tuning their radios to 89.5 FM. facebook.com/events/385011052702909.

Wildside Winery Christmas Market

Wildside Winery is hosting its first annual outdoor Christmas Market with Mulled Wine, food trucks and live music on site on Dec. 5 and 6. The market will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 5 (with music from Matt Castle 12-3 p.m. and Jordan King 3-6 p.m.) and 11 a.m-5 p.m. on Dec. 6 (with music from Ebony & Ivory 1-4 p.m.). The winery features a covered pavilion equipped with heaters to keep attendees warm. The event is $10 per car to attend, with the entry fee also including a bottle of Rose’ (either sweet or dry). 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. facebook.com/events/1763308793827622.

Wreath Making workshop at The Summit

The Summit at Fritz Farm and Harrison County based Brownings Flower Truck are hosting a wreath making workshop on Dec. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at The Summit in the space between Arhaus and Brooks Brothers. In addition to receiving all materials to make wreaths during the workshop attendees will receive a small cheese plate and drink of their choice from Cru Food & Wine Bar. Tickets are $35. However, the Dec. 5 event is currently sold out. 120 Summit at Fritz Farm. EventBrite.com.

Personalized snow globe making class

Create a personalized snow globe either for yourself or as a holiday gift during Painting With A Twist’s snow globe making class happening on Dec. 5 from 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $37-47 per person with all supplies included. 2573 Richmond Road, Suite 320. PaintingWithATwist.com.

Lexington Theatre Company “Behind The Curtain: White Christmas”

Join The Lexington Theatre Company for a virtual look “Behind the Curtain” of the holiday classic, “White Christmas,” with cast members and creatives from the Broadway classic on Dec. 5 from 5-9 p.m. This one-time event broadcast over Zoom will include live performances of songs from “White Christmas” and interviews with cast members hosted by Lyndy Franklin Smith, artistic director at the Lexington Theatre Company, which has also partnered with Zim’s Cafe and Chef Ouita Michel on for specially curated dinners-to-go. Tickets are $40. LexingtonTheatreCompany.org.

Santa brunch at the Kentucky Castle

Spend some socially distanced time with Santa Claus at the Kentucky Castle on Dec. 6 during an outside brunch from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. featuring a build your own pancake bar, bacon, pork sausage and scrambled eggs to eat followed by an appearance and chance for photos with St. Nicholas himself. Tickets range from $170 (plus fees) for a two person table to $680 (plus fees) for an eight person table at the event. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. EventBrite.com.

Lylak and Brother Smith Outdoor Concert

Local ambient indie rockers Lylak and the genre-bending soul-pop sounds of Brother Smith will invade the Burl for a socially distanced parking lot matinee show on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 for a four-top table and $60 for a six-top table. Masks are required whenever not seated throughout the all ages event, which is produced in partnership with Founders Brewing Company. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.

Virtual Christmas Oratorio Concert

Past and present members of the Kentucky Bach Choir will converge for a virtual presentation of the chorales and arias from famed German composer Johann Sebastien Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” on Dec. 6 from 7-8 p.m. The event will be streaming live for free from the Kentucky Bach Choir’s Facebook page at facebook.com/kybachchoir.

Jim Brickman: “Comfort and Joy at Home Live! Virtually”

A regular concert performer in the region during the holidays, Jim Brickman has promoted an ultra-smooth brand of piano pop that has remained a steady seller for nearly three decades. But his 7 p.m. Dec. 6 virtual holiday concert, “Comfort and Joy at Home Live! Virtually,” comes with a twist. Brickman is making donations to the theatres he often plays in around the country via ticket sales. Partial proceeds for this show will benefit the Lexington Opera House. Tickets: jimbrickman.com.