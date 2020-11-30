COVID holiday performance guide: 10 virtual shows to get into the festive spirit

As John Lennon prophetically sang back in 1971, “So this is Christmas.”

Well, yes. The holiday season is upon us, but like everything else, it has had to adapt to the restrictions brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Christmas being Christmas, though, it seems to be up for the challenge.

One of the more visible differences this year will be with events – meaning concerts and theatrical productions requiring a merry audience gathered in an enclosed space. That tradition is being redrawn. Still, don’t expect too many silent nights this season. We have gathered for you 10 events designed to send some virtual cheer right to your living room.

Some are longstanding holiday favorites, others are concert events without any specific seasonal theme. Several are designed to reach a global audience, while a few are the proud products of your Lexington neighbors.

Here then are a few ways to deck the halls with festively virtual Christmas color.

“A Christmas Carol (A Radio Play)“

Now through Dec. 31: Actors Theatre of Louisville: “A Christmas Carol (A Radio Play)” – As do many theatre companies around the country, Actors Theatre of Louisville relies on its annual holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” to be one of its most bankable projects of the year. With the pandemic, ATL has reimagined their production as a radio play with a script adapted by Amy Wegener. The results make for a new old-world way of enjoying a holiday classic. Pay-what-you-can tickets for streaming at: my.actorstheatre.org.

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 1: Lexington Ballet Company: 2020 Nutcracker Reimagined – No holiday is complete with a performance of “The Nutcracker.” Despite a largely canceled season, Lexington Ballet has filmed a Nutcracker for our times – one done with distancing dancers in masks – for living room enjoyment. Starting at midnight Dec. 1 you either stream it for a single viewing or purchase a download to enjoy anytime. Tickets: lexingtonballet.org.

“LexPhil at the Loudoun House”

Dec. 1: Lexington Philharmonic: “LexPhil at the Loudoun House” – A blast of wintry cold may have put the kabosh on the Lexington Philharmonic performing in the great outdoors at Loudoun House on Oct. 17. But all was not lost. The orchestra went indoors and played before a camera crew instead of a live audience. The results will be available for free viewing on Dec. 1 or right now for Philharmonic members. For info, go to lexphil.org.

“White Christmas”

Dec. 5: “Behind the Curtain, White Christmas.” – The Lexington Theatre Company will take a virtual look at the holiday classic with live performances and interviews with the Broadway stars. There will also be an optional White Christmas inspired dinner by local chef Ouita Michel with meals be available for pick-up at her Zim’s restaurant. Buy tickets at lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Darlene Love: “Love for the Holidays”

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will livestream “Love for the Holidays” starting Dec. 5 that will be viewable on demand through Christmas Day. Photo provided

Dec. 5-25: Darlene Love: “Love for the Holidays.” Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Love’s career extends back to the early 1960s via her initial collaborations with producer Phil Spector. Of course, what makes her such a cherished part of the holiday season remains “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” a 1963 hit that rightly stands as one of the most enduring of seasonal pop/soul songs. The 79-year old singer serves up a live seasonal soiree starting Dec. 5 that will be viewable on demand through Christmas Day. Tickets: showclix.com.

“At Home with Lindsey Buckingham”

Dec. 5: Lindsey Buckingham: “At Home with Lindsey Buckingham” – Here’s a curious program, a livestream concert from the home studio of Lindsey Buckingham, principal architect of the Fleetwood Mac sound from 1975 until his dismissal from the band in 2018. This will also be the broadest glimpse so far of the guitarist in performance since his solo career was derailed by open heart surgery in 2019 (8:30 p.m.). Tickets: arcivr.live/store.athome.

Jim Brickman: “Comfort and Joy at Home Live! Virtually”

Dec. 6: Jim Brickman: “Comfort and Joy at Home Live! Virtually.” A regular concert performer in the region during the holidays, Brickman has promoted an ultra-smooth brand of piano pop that has remained a steady seller for nearly three decades. His virtual holiday concert, though, comes with a twist. Brickman is making donations to the theatres he often plays in around the country via ticket sales. Partial proceeds for this show will benefit the Lexington Opera House (7 p.m.). Tickets: jimbrickman.com.

Gorillaz: “Song Machine Live”

Dec. 12/13: Gorillaz: “Song Machine Live.” Now we’re talking – a virtual tour by a virtual band. The British rock/hip hop troupe’s public profile has long been represented by the images of four animated members. With a new album, “Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez,” to promote, the quartet is beaming itself into homes with three livestream concerts over three international time zones to accommodate a global fanbase. (6 a.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Dec. 13). Tickets: live-now.com.

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Dec. 14-31: Lexington Children’s Theatre: “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The tale may revolve around what transpires on just one evening, but the virtual production Lexington Children’s Theatre will be streaming of the beloved holiday story by Clement Clarke Moore (complete with a portrayal of Moore serving as tour guide) will be available through the end of December. Tickets: lctonstage.org.

'Twas the night of First Rehearsal, and all 'cross the stageScripts were read, hellos said, and safety guidelines... Posted by Lexington Children's Theatre on Monday, November 16, 2020

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live in Concert”

The popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra will stream “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live in Concert” Dec. 18. Jason McEachern

Dec. 18: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live in Concert.” This may present some challenges. How can you possibly approximate the sheer spectacle and bombast of a TSO concert – the massive stage sets, the pyrotechnics and dozens of musicians and singers - into a virtual show? Whose living room is that big? Find out on Dec. 18 (8 p.m.) Tickets: tsolivestream.com.