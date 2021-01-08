Three live local music shows, Lexington Vegan Week highlight weekend events

Kentucky native Taylor Hughes, left, accepts the award for best female vocalist presented by Max Corona at the 4th annual Lexington Music Awards in 2018. The country artist and songwriter won three awards in 2019 including best female vocalist. 2018 staff file photo

Mike Armstrong comedy show





Comedian Mike Armstrong, a former Louisville Police Officer and a regular guest on “The Bob and Tom Show,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Jan. 8 and 9. Showtimes are on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $10-12. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Free trash disposal day

The City of Lexington will hold a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous waste on Jan. 9 from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, where Fayette County residents will be able to dispose of one pick-up truck load of waste. 1505 Old Frankfort Pike. LexingtonKy.gov.

Banners’ bourbon raffle

Banners bar and grill is holding its third annual bourbon raffle on Jan. 9 at noon with several rare bourbons up for grabs. Participants can stop into Banners every day through Jan. 8 to grab a complimentary raffle ticket with the option of purchasing five more per day for $1 each, with proceeds benefiting Kentucky Supply and Demand Charities. 3650 Boston Road, Suite 196. BannersLex.com.

Smithtown Seafood is offering two specials for the first ever Lexington Vegan Week, including this Mushroom Po-boy which features mushrooms in a tempur with West Sixth beer on a vegan New Orleans Gambino with FoodChain lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Smithtown Seafod

Lexington Vegan Week

Almost 20 local eateries including Bourbon N’Toulouse, Alfalfa, Minton’s and girlsgirlsgirls Burritos are participating in the first annual Lexington Vegan Week from Jan. 4-10. The vegan-themed week came about in response to a lack of such an option among the city’s various other food and drink themed weeks including burgers, pizzas, craft beer and tacos. Facebook.com/LexVegan.

Baby Yoda painting event

Paint yourself a Baby Yoda inspired work of art at Painting With A Twist on Jan. 9 from 3-5 p.m. The all ages event is $39-47 per person to participate. 2573 Richmond Road, Suite 320. PaintingWithATwist.com.

Marble Creek Rangers concert

Marble Creek Rangers, a local Americana and roots music outfit led by Eric Cummins, will return to the Elkhorn Tavern on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. 1200 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/868770780604313.

Quite Literally concert

Louisville based string quartet Quite Literally will perform at the Fishtank, the latest venture from former Cosmic Charlie’s owner John Tresaloni, on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. The 21 and up event is $5 to attend. 500 Euclid Avenue. facebook.com/events/824124148320937.

Taylor Hughes concert

Singer-songwriters Taylor Hughes, a 2019 and 2018 Lexington Music Award winner for Best Female Vocalist and Best Country Artist, and Audra McLaughlin will perform at Cocktails Too on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. The show is open to all ages and free to attend. 130 West Tiverton Way, Suite 195. facebook.com/events/2399454017016797.