Concerts returning: What’s coming next to Rupp Arena and how to get tickets

With one successful COVID-safe concert in Rupp Arena under their belts, organizers of the Acoustic Concert are announcing a second one.

Jon Pardi will headline a show of country artists Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, Travis Denning and Priscilla Block on March 20 at 7:30 p.m., Rupp and organizers 98.1 The Bull and Hardee’s announced Wednesday.

The event also will meet COVID attendance restrictions, requiring masks and social distancing and be limited to 2,800 patrons and event staff. Tickets will be sold in restricted seating blocks of up to eight, with most in blocks of four.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 12 online at Ticketmaster.com.

The concert of live, intimate, acoustic performances by Pardi and emerging country singer/songwriters will be hosted by Officer Don and Deann from 98.1 The Bull.

Rupp Arena hosted its first concert, the Acoustic Concert featuring Brantley Gilbert, on Jan. 15, 10 months after events began shutting down as the coronavirus pandemic began.