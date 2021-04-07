The CMA Entertainer of the Year is kicking off his tour at Rupp Arena, at full capacity

Eric Church will kick off a new concert tour at Rupp Arena in September. He wants fans to get vaccinated first. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is on a mission and he’s bringing it to Lexington: Eric Church announced Wednesday that he will kick off his Gather Again Tour at Rupp Arena on Sept. 17.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. May 7 at EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. May 4.

And Rupp Arena is expected to be at full capacity. This will be at least the second full-capacity concert in the arena: Backstreet Boys are scheduled for Sept. 8.

Seating in Rupp Arena has been limited due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions (current capacity is 35 percent) but according to Rupp, restrictions are expected to be lifted. After Sept. 1, concerts will be allowed at full capacity, unless the pandemic warrants changes.

The 55-city tour will culminate in Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022, and Church said he is adopting an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor, to give accommodate as many fans as possible.

And Church also wants to reach as many fans as possible to convince them to get the COVID vaccine. The singer will do an upcoming public service announcement promoting vaccine education.

Country music artist Eric Church is launching a new tour at Rupp Arena and encouraging fans to get the COVID vaccine with a cover story in “Billboard” and a new PSA. Robby Klein Billboard

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with “Billboard” in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

Country music artist Eric Church will launch a new tour at Rupp Arena with a concert on Sept. 17. Joe Pugliese

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

The vaccine PSA will premier during the ACM Awards broadcast on April 18, where Church is up for Entertainer of the Year. He will perform a song from his new “Heart & Soul” triple album project as well.

The new albums are set for release in coming week: “Heart” will be available April 16, “Soul” on April 23 and the middle album, “&” will be available exclusively to Church Choir members on April 20. To join the Church Choir, go to EricChurch.com.