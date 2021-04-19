Live performances to return to Lexington Opera House: First post-COVID show announced

Live performances are returning to the Lexington Opera House. The venue announced its first concert since the coronavirus pandemic shut down indoor entertainment.

The Black Jacket Symphony, which performs classic rock albums live, will bring Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” and other greatest hits to Lexington on Sept. 10.

Tickets, which start at $36, go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. April 23 at Ticketmaster.com.

This is the first new concert announced for the performance venue in a year.

The Lexington Opera House is scheduled to announce its upcoming 2021-22 Broadway Live show schedule live online on May 20 at 7 p.m. on lexingtonoperahouse.com or Facebook.com/LexOperaHouse.

The opera house has been closed to the public except for rounds of mini golf and audience-free events since March 2020. But Kentucky’s COVID restrictions on indoor events such as concerts and performances are scheduled to return to full capacity in September.

The Lexington Opera House will announce protocols for the safe return of audiences in the coming months, according to the news release.

The Black Jacket Symphony will perform all of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” plus a selection of other songs, note for note, according to the news release.

For the last 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 35 classic rock albums live. In January 2020, they performed Led Zeppelin’s “Houses Of The Holy” album live at the Opera House. Previously, they had performed albums by other artists, including Tom Petty and The Beatles, in Lexington.