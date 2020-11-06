9 things do this weekend in Lexington from horse races to live music

Breeder’s Cup Watch Party

The Elkhorn Tavern is hosting watch parties for the Breeder’s Cup, being held at Keeneland Nov. 6-7 without fans in attendance, starting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 and noon on Nov. 7. 1200 Manchester Street. BarrelHouseDistillery.com/Elkhorn-Tavern.

Trivia at Manchester Music Hall

Manchester Music Hall is hosting free, socially distanced trivia on Nov. 6 from 7-9 p.m. Attendees will have access to both indoor and outdoor seating, with the top two finishers earning prizes. A food truck and drink specials will also be available on site. 899 Manchester Street. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

A Wrinkle In Time

The Lexington Children’s Theatre is hosting its first-ever virtual episodic Discovery Production with “A Wrinkle In Time,” launching the first video in the three-part series on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. Episodes will be available from 5 p.m. on the Friday of its release to 5 p.m. on the following Sunday. Episode two will be available Nov. 13 followed by episode three on Nov. 20. All three episodes will then be available the weekends of Nov. 20 and 27. Your purchase gets you access to all three episodes of the production adapted from the novel by Madeline L’Engle. Streaming passes are available for $15-75. LCTOnStage.org.

Arlo McKinley Outdoor Concerts

Arlo McKinley recorded his “Die Midwestern” during the coronavirus pandemic that claimed John Prine. David McClister

Coming off his critically acclaimed album “Die Midwestern” on the late John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, Cincinnati native Arlo McKinley will make the short trek down I-75 for a three-night run of socially distanced, all-age admission concerts at The Burl from Nov. 6-8. McKinley will be joined by Kyle Crownover on Nov. 6, El Dorado on Nov. 7 and Mark Charles on Nov. 8. However, only tickets for Nov. 8’s show, a 5:30 p.m. start, remain at $120 for a table seating up to six people. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKY.com.

Donnie Baker Comedy Shows

Comedian Donnie Baker, a mainstay on nationally syndicated radio program “The Bob & Tom Show,” is performing at Comedy Off Broadway from Nov. 5-8. Showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. from Nov. 5-8 along with 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 6-7. Tickets are $22-25 for the 18 and up event. However, tickets for both Nov. 7 shows are sold out. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

John Lennon Virtual Tribute

Music for Mission, the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington and Purple Carrots Productions will honor music and cultural icon John Lennon with a virtual tribute airing Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The event will mark the 80th anniversary of Lennon’s birth and the 40th anniversary of his death and will feature 21 local artists who filmed performances of songs from the former Beatles’ extensive catalog from inside the church. The event is free to watch, but “attendees” are encouraged to donate to featured non-profit organizations Greenhouse 17, GleanKY, Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Central Music Academy. FPCLex.org/M4M.

Slainte Public House Intimate Concert Series

Slainte Public House in Georgetown is kicking off a new, intimate and socially distanced indoor concert series from Nov. 6-8 with music from Kristofer Bentley, formerly of Sundy Best. Music will begin at 8 p.m. on Nov. 6-7 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 8. Tickets are $100 for a two-person table and includes a $50 pub gift card. Due to the limited number of tables available those who wish to attend must email slaintepublichouse@yahoo.com to pre-register. 320 East Main Street, Georgetown. Facebook.com.

Clay Christmas Ornament Making

Bless Your h’Art Pottery Paint Crafts in Georgetown is holding a clay Christmas ornament making class at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7. The event is $35 to attend. 401 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 300, Georgetown. Facebook.com.

Films In The Infield

Diane Lane stars as racehorse owner Penny Chenery in “Secretariat.”

Red Mile’s “Films In The Infield” outdoor movie series will continue with a showing of “Secretariat” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 following by a second movie, still to be determined, due to begin at 8:30 p.m. The event is $4-8 to attend with children under three getting in free. 1200 Red Mile Road. RedMileKY.com.