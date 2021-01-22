Wedding, comedy, rock award shows highlight Lexington weekend events

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tammy Pescatelli comedy show

Comedian Tammy Pescatelli, a former finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” who co-created, executive produced, wrote and starred in her own reality show, “A Stand-Up Mother,” on the WeTV Network and at one time had a top downloaded Netflix/iTunes special, “Finding The Funny,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Jan. 21-23. Showtimes are on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., Jan. 22 and 8 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $8-12. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

She Rocks Awards

The 2021 She Rocks Awards, which brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and media for a one-of-a-kind event that celebrates women in music, will take place virtually on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. featuring an opening performance from Lexington’s own Magnolia Boulevard, a five-piece group merging rock, blues, soul and jam influences with the chilling vocals of Maggie Noelle, sponsored by PRS Guitars. Nominees for this year’s event include legendary all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, Runaways guitarist Cherie Currie, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, Evanescence front woman Amy Lee and comedian Margaret Cho. Produced by The Women’s International Music Network, the event is free to watch, with pre-registration required at SheRocksAwards.com.

Bob Ross virtual painting party

Join fellow “The Joy of Painting” enthusiasts for Kentucky Educational Television’s virtual Bob Ross painting party on Jan. 23 from 1-4 p.m. Certified Bob Ross instructor Karen Saunders will lead attendees through painting a floral masterpiece using the same techniques and inspiration that made Ross a cultural icon. Materials will be provided. The event is currently sold out. Facebook.com/events/220939366218762.

Rye Davis in concert

Singer-songwriter Rye Davis, a former star baseball player for Western Kentucky University and one-time prospect of MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies, will perform at Austin City Saloon on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. with support from Kolby Oakley. Tickets are $10 plus fees. 2350 Woodhill Drive. AustinCitySaloon.com/Lexington.

Bridal Bliss Winter Classic

The top wedding professionals in Lexington and Central Kentucky will showcase their talents during Bridal Bliss’ Winter Classic happening on Jan. 24 from noon-4 p.m. at Embassy Suites on NewTown Pike. The free event is a great way to kick-start your planning or to finalize those already started or put on hold last year due to COVID-19. 1801 NewTown Pike. BridalBlissClassic.com.

Sangria Sunday with Trippin Roots

Sip on Wildside Winery’s sweet and dry Sangrias while enjoying the smooth and savory roots-rock sounds of Trippin Roots on Jan. 24 from 1-4 p.m. during the winery’s “Sangria Sunday” series. The event is free to attend. 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. Facebook.com/events/750609765859864.

Snowman Cake Decorating Class

Wild Thyme and Miss Delaney Cakes are teaming up for a snowman cake decorating class on Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to stack and decorate a four inch round, two-layer cake that they’ll get to take home to enjoy. Tickets are $50 per cake, with a limited number of 12 available to allow for social distancing. 1060 Chinoe Road, Suite 108. WildThymeCooking.com.