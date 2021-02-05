Galentines Day, car, comedy show highlight things to do this weekend in Lexington

The Coffee Club at the Amsden in Versailles will have a variety of drinks for their fourth annual Galentine’s Day festivities. Photo provided

Chris Porter comedy show

Kansas City based comedian and former contestant on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Chris Porter, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Feb. 4-6. Showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each on Feb. 5 and 6. Tickets are $9-15. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Robert C. May Photography Lecture Series: Todd Hido





Get an inside look into the work of San Francisco based photographer Todd Hido in the latest installment of the Robert C. May Photography Lecture Series hosted virtually over Zoom by UK’s College of Fine Arts on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The event is free to attend, although pre-registration is required. FineArts.UKY.edu.

Evan Curran concert

Evan Curran of Versailles based roots rock band Trippin Roots will perform solo at the Elkhorn Tavern on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. 1200 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/688906925112367.

Brunch at Alfalfa

Alfalfa, which came under new ownership last spring, is hosting brunch with music from local artists Brad Fowble and Alicia Ferrere from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Feb. 7. 141 East Main Street. facebook.com/events/3983554964996217.

Galentines Day at The Amsden

Galentine’s Day festivities are returning to The Amsden in Versailles all weekend long from Feb. 5-7. Activities include a make your own Valentine station (for kids), a Galentine’s photo backdrop, holiday themed treats, pop-up shops, discounts from businesses inside The Amsden and more. The event is free to attend. 151 South Main, Versailles. facebook.com/events/1648425702007143.

Cars and Coffee

Gearheads and coffee crusaders will gather to show off their wheels at the Bluegrass Stockyards on Feb. 6 from 9-11 a.m. for a recurring event held on the first Saturday of every month. The event, held outside, is free to attend. 4561 Iron Works Pike. facebook.com/events/1301370910262605.

Eight Daze Sober concert

London, Ky. based country rockers Eight Daze Sober will perform at the Bluegrass Barrel House in Richmond on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. 701 East Irvine Street, Richmond. facebook.com/events/255727255951204.

Virtual Grayson Jenkins concerts

Kentucky cowboy Grayson Jenkins, who in November released his first full-length musical project since 2017, will perform two virtual concerts streaming from his Facebook page on Feb. 6 and 7. The free-to-watch shows begin at 10 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 11 a.m. on Feb. 7. facebook.com/events/210601147459664