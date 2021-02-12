Sweetheart mini golf, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ show highlight weekend events in Lexington

Burl Valentine’s weekend concerts

The Burl is hosting its first indoor, limited capacity and socially distanced concert of 2021 and since the start of the pandemic with a show on Feb. 12 featuring progressive bluegrass troupes Dark Moon Hollow and Restless Leg String Band and a Valentine’s Day celebration on Feb. 14 again featuring Dark Moon Hollow paired with Louisville based Mama Said String Band. Each show is set to begin at 8 p.m. on their respective nights. Tickets were available only by two or four-top tables, with seats currently being sold out. 375 Thompson Road.

Maker’s Mark Cupid’s Mark Event

The Liquor Barn in Hamburg and Beaumont will each be hosting a special Maker’s Mark event on Feb. 13 from 4-7 p.m. Attendees will receive a personalized bouquet of flowers and a recipe card to make Maker’s Mark’s signature Cupid’s Mark cocktail at home. 1837 Plaudit Place and 921 Beaumont Centre Parkway. LiquorBarn.com/Events.

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show

Stock up on thrifty and antique goods during Athens Schoolhouse Antiques’ monthly show on Feb. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The event is $2 to attend for both days with children under 12 getting in free. 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. AntiquesKentucky.com.

The Lexington Opera House has made its stage into a mini golf course. Photo provided

Opera House mini golf

The Lexington Opera House has a sweetheart of a deal going on this weekend with it’s indoor mini golf setup. From Feb. 12-14 couples and family groups who schedule a 90 minute round at the Broadway inspired course at TicketMaster.com will also receive a photo opportunity at the Sweetheart Selfie Station, a souvenir golf ball, a sweet treat to take home and a personalized Valentine’s message posted on the Opera House’s new exterior marquee along South Broadway during their scheduled tee time. Tickets are $25 per player plus service fees. 401 West Short Street. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

“Romeo and Juliet” will be streaming from the Lexington Children’s Theatre starting this weekend. Sally Horowitz

Lexington Children’s Theatre, ‘Romeo and Juliet’

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will begin streaming a production of one of William Shakespeare’s most well-known stories, “Romeo and Juliet” Feb. 12. Access codes will be valid over the weekend of your choice through May 31. Streaming passes start at $10. lctonstage.org

Valentine’s Day at Pivot Brewing

Pivot Brewing is teaming up with Woke Junk Vegan Food and S’more Than a Feeling for a special Valentine’s day event on Feb. 14 from 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $60 and include two entrees, two sides, an appetizer and two flights of Pivot’s signature ciders. More details on food options and pre-registration can be found at PivotBrewing.Square.Site. 1400 Delaware Avenue. facebook.com/events/410383153391290.

Eric Bolander in concert

Singer-songwriter Eric Bolander is set to perform an intimate, socially distanced indoor concert from the Kentucky Castle on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The event also features an optional dinner menu courtesy of Maker’s Mark and photos with the band. Tickets were $60-80 but are currently sold out. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. thekentuckycastle.com.