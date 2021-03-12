Shamrock Shuffle highlights weekend St. Patrick’s Day events in Lexington

The Shamrock Shuffle 3K will look different that in years past. The annual fundraising event, shown here in 2015, will not take place downtown, but instead at Fasig-Tipton. 2015 file photo

St. Patrick’s Day cake decorating class

Learn how to build and bake a green shamrock cake during a class led by Miss Delaney Cakes at Cut And Paste Craft Studio on March 12 at 5 p.m. One $55 ticket earns attendees all of the supplies for their four inch round, double layered cake that they’ll be able to take home upon completion. 220 Ruccio Way, Suite 180. MissDelaneyCakes.com.

John R. Miller in concert

West Virginia born singer-songwriter John R. Miller will perform the second leg of a two-night run of concerts at The Burl on March 12 at 8 p.m. Prior to selling out tickets were $90 for a two-top table and $180 for a four-top, both of which include a three course meal from Kismet that’s not yet revealed. 375 Thompson Road. ETix.com.

Aaron Boyd in concert

Estill County based singer-songwriter Aaron Boyd will perform a free show at Abettor Brewing Company in Winchester on March 12 beginning at 8 p.m. Kyle’s Kitchen food truck will also be on site serving dinner. 301 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester. facebook.com/events/275571337270987.

Eight Daze Sober in concert

London based country rockers Eight Daze Sober return to Austin City Saloon on March 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5. 2350 Woodhill Drive. facebook.com/events/1504774756395362.

Shamrock Shuffle 3K

Lexington’s Shamrock Shuffle 3K is set to return after being canceled last year at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (note the St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival are canceled). This year’s event will be held in-person on March 13 at 9 a.m. on the grounds of Fasig-Tipton rather than a customary run through downtown. A virtual runner option is also available to participate in from March 13-31. Tickets are $25. 2400 Newtown Pike. ShamrockShuffle3K.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Mirror Twin

Mirror Twin Brewing will hold a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 13 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. There will be specially themed beer, cocktail and Rolling Oven specials all day long to go with live music from Kenny Owens from 7-10 p.m. 725 National Avenue. facebook.com/events/914388526053112.

Bendigo Fletcher in concert

Louisville based alt-folk band Bendigo Fletcher will perform a trio show at The Burl on March 13 at 8 p.m. Prior to selling out, tickets were $100 for a two-top table and $200 for a four-top, both of which include a three course meal from Kismet that’s not yet revealed. 375 Thompson Road. ETix.com.

Jake’s Birthday Book Drive

In honor of Jake Gibbs, the Good Foods Co-Op has organized a book drive from March 14-21 with drop-off locations at many of the late Lexington city councilman’s favorite spots in town including the Co-op, High Street YMCA, Sav’s Restaurant, Third Street Stuff & Coffee, A Cup of Commonwealth and West Sixth Brewing. Preferred books to donate range from adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction to English, math, science and medical textbooks; dictionaries, thesauruses, complete encyclopedia sets before 2000 and books written in Spanish. All donations will be delivered to the International Book Project. 455 Southland Drive, Suite D; 239 East High Street, 630 East Main Street, 257 North Limestone, Suite 1; 105 Eastern Avenue, 501 West Sixth Street, Suite 100. facebook.com/events/539918906986458.