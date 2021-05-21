Lexington Coffee Week, Legends exhibition baseball highlight these weekend events

Here is a Lexington list and guide of weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need to find something to do.

Lexington Coffee Week

The second annual Lexington Coffee + Tea Week concludes on May 23 with $3 cups of brew from participating roasters including Coffee Times Coffee House, Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, Nate’s Coffee, Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes and North Lime Coffee & Donuts. LexingtonCoffeeWeek.com.

A Different Shade Of Blue Festival

A Different Shade of Blue, a new rock and blues music festival taking place in nearby Flemingsburg, will gather at the Mandolin Farm Campground from May 21-22 for two nights of performances from the likes of Magnolia Boulevard, Short & Company, Bedford Band and Mojothunder, among others. Music begins at 3 p.m. on May 21 and 1 p.m. on May 22. Tickets are $33-106. Owens Lane, Flemingsburg. MandolinFarmCampground.com/A-Different-Shade-Of-Blue.

West Sixth Biergarten Pop-Up

West Sixth Brewing will host a pop-up biergarten at Woodland Park on May 21 and 22 from 4-8 p.m. Also on site will be food from Bourbon N’ Toulouse, Papa Pretzel and Sav’s Chill and music from DJ Always (on May 21 only). 601 East High Street. facebook.com/events/147207454082114.

Wildside Winery Spring Market

Wildside Winery will host its inaugural spring market on May 22 and 23 with nearly 60 vendors on site ranging from metal smithing to baked goods, paintings, handmade soaps, jewelry and more. The market will open on May 22 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and May 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is free to attend. However, parking is $10 per car. 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. facebook.com/events/2756458751259099.

Equus Run Vineyards’ Anniversary

Equus Run Vineyards will celebrate its 23rd year anniversary on May 22 from 1-4 p.m. with live music from Dan Jackson, food from City BBQ and the vineyard’s own assortment of wines, beers and other drinks. The event is free to attend. 1280 Moores Mill Road, Midway. facebook.com/events/139532021480476.

Battle of the Bourbon Trail Exhibition

The Lexington Legends will go to battle with the Florence Y’alls when the Battle of the Bourbon Trail exhibition baseball series returns to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on May 22 at 6:35 p.m. and May 23 at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are $10-24. 207 Legends Lane. facebook.com/events/408133543581706.

Lauren Mink in concert

Lauren Mink and Dale Adams will perform at Harkness Edwards Vineyards on May 23 from 3-6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to set up outside for the free event. 5199 Combs Ferry Road, Winchester. facebook.com/events/878669866033162.

Brother Smith in concert

Brother Smith will bring their blend of funk, soul and country music to the Elkhorn Tavern on May 23 at 3 p.m. The show is free to attend. 1200 Manchester Street. facebook.com/events/293108495697113.

Bob Dylan 80th birthday tribute at the Burl

Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with a tribute show at the Burl on May 23 at 6 p.m. with music from Seven Curses, an all-star cast of Central Kentucky musicians including Ray Smith, Robby Cosenza, Jesse Wells, Tim Welch, Brad Slutskin, Roddy Putckett and Joshua Wright. Tickets are $60 for a four-top table and $90 for a six-top. 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com.