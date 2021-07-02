The 10 best things to do in and around Lexington this Fourth of July holiday weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend holiday related events — and other events — around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do.

Sweet Land Of Liberty Music Festival

Mama Said String Band, Dark Moon Hollow, Cody Lee Meece and others will perform during the inaugural Sweet Land of Liberty Music Festival on July 2 and 3 at Rockcastle Riverside in Livingston. The event will also include a fireworks show on July 3 courtesy of Livingston’s volunteer fire and resume team. Tickets are $40-200. 4211 Lower River Rd, Livingston. SweetLandFest.com.

Lexington’s Patriotic Concert

Rather than taking place at Transylvania University, the annual Patriotic Concert will be July 2 at the Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St., Lexington. Local big band the MetroGnomes will begin playing at 7 p.m. in the free outdoor concert and snacks will be available for purchase. lexingtonky.gov/news/06-29-2021/fourth-july-information

Painting With A Twist workshops

Painting With A Twist is offering several painting workshops throughout the weekend starting with a “Starry Night Great Wave” class on July 2 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $38-48 per person with all supplies included. 2573 Richmond Rd #320. PaintingWithATwist.com.

Resin Tray Workshop

If painting isn’t your thing then you can make your own resin tray during a workshop at Kre8Now Makerspace on July 2 at 7:30 p.m. All materials and guidance will be provided. Participants will be able to pick up their finished creations the following Sunday. Tickets are $42-48. 305 Codell Dr. Kre8Now.ClubExpress.com.

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

The 45th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run will take place in downtown Lexington on July 3 from 7:55-11 a.m. Starting outside the Fayette County Courthouse, the course navigates downtown side-streets before heading out Richmond Rd and looping back into town. The event includes the traditional 10,000 race, fun run and virtual options. Tickets are $35. 120 N Limestone. RunSignUp.com.

Vibe In The Vines Music Festival

Sundy Best, Grayson Jenkins, Sydney Adams, Lance Rogers and more will perform during one-day music festival “Vibe In The Vines” at Chenault Vineyards on July 3 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. General admission tickets are $40, VIP tickets are $100 and kids under 12 get in free. 2284 Barnes Mill Rd, Richmond. EventBrite.com.

Downtown Lexington fireworks

The City of Lexington is once again hosting its free-to-watch Fourth of July fireworks show on July 3 at 10 p.m. The pyrotechnics will be launched from the R.J. Corman train yard. 113 Buchanan St. LexingtonKy.gov.

Richmond Independence Day 5K, 4th of July Celebration

The first-ever Independence Day 5K will take place at White Hall Park in Richmond on July 4 at 7:30 a.m. The event includes a traditional 5K, a kids’ Red, White, & Blue Dash and a virtual running option. Tickets are $20-30. 500 White Hall Shrine Rd, Richmond. RunSignUp.com. Later in the day Richmond’s Fourth of July Celebration kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Reba Park. Festivities include free mini golf and free admission to Paradise Cove Aquatic Center, food vendors and live music beginning at 5 p.m. from Vintage Voodoo, Nightshade & Co. and The Powell Brothers. Fireworks go off at 10 p.m.

Rock Between The Bridges

Proud Mary BBQ will host the free-to-attend Rock Between The Bridges on July 4 at 2 p.m. The event will feature live music from Vanguard, Right About Sound, The DistraXion, Nineteen85 and five below band along with Proud Mary’s menu of barbecue, Cajun, grilled goods and more. 9079 Old Richmond Rd. facebook.com/events/514928899701532.

Berea July Fourth Celebration





Lexington based bands the Wooks (bluegrass) and the Ox-Eyed Daisies (rock, soul and blues) will perform a free concert at the Berea City Park on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. The event also features arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities and a fireworks show presented by Berea Parks & Rec following the music. 400 N Broadway, Berea. visitberea.com/event/4th-of-july-spectacular.