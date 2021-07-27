Lexington Children’s Theatre starts new era with familiar and challenging new plays

Early in 2020, Jeremy Kisling knew the Lexington Children’s Theatre would be heading into a time of transition. He just had no idea the upside-down world in which that transition would take place.

Now, his first in-person season as the theater’s producing artistic director is set to take place as the theater world cautiously starts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta variant willing.

It’s a season that shows the theater working to offer both familiar and challenging new plays to young audiences, signaling an understanding of its legacy and the need to address the issues facing children today.

It also finds Kisling stepping into some of the biggest shoes in Lexington arts, as he succeeds Larry and Vivian Snipes whose tenure is astonishing, even in a town that’s seen numerous artistic directing terms of more than a quarter century. Last October, the Snipes announced they were stepping down after 41 years at the theater’s helm.

Lexington Childrens Theatre Artistic Director Jeremy Kisling took over from Larry and Vivian Snipes, who held the positions for over 40 years.

“It’s a great responsibility,” says Kisling, who celebrates his 20th Anniversary at LCT on Aug. 23. “It is exciting. It is scary. And it is thrilling all at the same time.

“The interesting thing is that I’ve served as the education director or associate artistic director here at the theater, but I’ve not been in this role. So, it’s been a lot. It’s been a giant learning curve for the last six months, and I’m still on it. And I think it’s going to take me a couple of years, at least, to really kind of understand the ins and outs of this position.”

It is impossible, he says, to convey four decades of experience in a few transition meetings. Kisling’s title actually combines those of Larry and Vivian Snipes, but the theater also named Rachel Ray managing and development director, giving it a more traditional structure of artistic and business directors.

The announcement was planned for Spring 2020, but when the pandemic hit and upended the theater’s work, they delayed the announcement to help guide the theater into the unknown.

“The thing I am proud of is we never stopped producing work for young people,” Kisling says.

While the remainder of its 2019-20 season was scrapped and there was no live ’20-21 season, the theater produced several online works, including a serialized presentation of “A Wrinkle in Time,” and a live production at the MoonDance at Midnight Pass Amphitheatre in the spring. But it definitely was not the “go-go-go” world of 13 productions a year, Kisling says, which allowed the transitioning theatre to reflect on what it was and what it wants to be. It helped smooth the transition.

Before launching into its schedule, LCT plans to properly honor the Snipes with a weekend of events Aug. 27 and 28, including a family day complete with scenes from some of their favorite shows.

Larry and Vivian Snipes accept the 2020 SETC Hall of Fame award presented by Jeremy Kisling, right, at the SETC Business Meeting, Feb. 29, 2020 in Louisville. During the 2021-22 season, LCT plans to honor the Snipes with a weekend of events in August. Mark Mahan

Then the season will start in October with the World Premiere of “Shoyu Tell” by Sam Hamashima, the story of a student of Japanese descent who is teased by his classmates for bringing sushi to school for lunch and has to figure out how to navigate the cultural differences.

“This play does not exist in the theater for young audiences canon right now,” Kisling says, adding he wants the theater to present and create more work for audiences from all cultures that take on cultural issues. In February, LCT plans to present the African tale “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” with an all-Black cast and crew.

Those will appear on a season also featuring familiar titles such as “The Little Mermaid,” “The Hobbit,” and a Junie B. Jones Christmas show.

Lexington Children’s Theatre 2021-22 season

All dates are for public performances. Call 859-254-4546 or go to lctonstage.org for more information including on school matinees and other ticket offerings.

Oct. 2-3: World premiere of “Shoyu Tell” by Sam Hamashima

World premiere of “Shoyu Tell” by Sam Hamashima October 23-30: “The Little Mermaid” story by Hans Christian Andersen, adapted by Mike Kenny

“The Little Mermaid” story by Hans Christian Andersen, adapted by Mike Kenny Nov. 27 – Dec. 5: “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” a play by Allison Gregory, adapted from the book series by Barbara Park

“Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” a play by Allison Gregory, adapted from the book series by Barbara Park Dec. 11-18: “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” from the story by C.S. Lewis, dramatized by le Clanché du Rand

“The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” from the story by C.S. Lewis, dramatized by le Clanché du Rand Jan. 30-Feb. 6: “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” based on the book by John Steptoe, adapted by Karen Abbott

“Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” based on the book by John Steptoe, adapted by Karen Abbott March 13-26: “The Hobbit” by Patricia Gray, based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien

“The Hobbit” by Patricia Gray, based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien April 3-10: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” from the book by Kate DiCamillo, adapted for the stage by Dwayne Hartford

“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” from the book by Kate DiCamillo, adapted for the stage by Dwayne Hartford April 24-May 8: “Balloonacy” by Barry Kornhauser

UK Theatre and Dance announce season

Also returning to live performances this season is the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance. The five-show season includes a contemporary classic, new work curated by students, and a recent Broadway offering:

Oct. 14-17: “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse

“The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse Nov. 18-21: “The Laramie Project” and “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” by Moises Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project, Leigh Fondakowski, Greg Pierotti, Andy Paris, and Stephen Belber (Note: “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” dates TBD)

“The Laramie Project” and “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” by Moises Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project, Leigh Fondakowski, Greg Pierotti, Andy Paris, and Stephen Belber (Note: “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” dates TBD) Feb. 11-13: Music and Dance Collaboration: A School of Music and Department of Theatre and Dance collaboration

Music and Dance Collaboration: A School of Music and Department of Theatre and Dance collaboration Feb. 24-27: “Black Lives Matter: 1619-Now” a documentary drama curated by UK faculty, artists and scholars

“Black Lives Matter: 1619-Now” a documentary drama curated by UK faculty, artists and scholars April 7-10: “Bright Star” music, book and story by Steve Martin, music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell

To learn more, visit finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/current-season.

