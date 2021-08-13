The 13 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to car shows, festivals, craft fairs, summer markets and more.

Kelsey Cook comedy show

Comedian Kelsey Cook, the daughter of an International Yo-Yo Champion and a Professional Foosball player who has toured the country for the past six years, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Aug. 13-14. Tickets are $12-14. 161 Lexington Green Cir, #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Brew & Groove at Blue Stallion Brewing Company

The Salsa Center and Blue Stallion Brewing Company are teaming up for a night of brews and grooves on the brewery’s patio on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Salsa Center instructors will be teaching a variety of Caribbean dance moves during the free event. Salt & Vinegar will also be serving up German and American Southern delicacies throughout the evening. 610 W Third St. facebook.com/events/2927082364207626.

Fireside Collective in concert

North Carolina bluegrass band Fireside Collective will perform at the Burl on Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. with support from Stanton’s Chelsea Nolan and Cincinnati’s Nolan Taylor. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Mt. Sterling Small Town America Festival

Events begin at 7 a.m. Aug. 14 with a farmers market at Market Pavilion in Mt. Sterling for the Small Town America Festival. Other activities throughout the day include a 5K, Kids Zone, food vendors, car show, cornhole tournament and a talent show. Downtown Mt. Sterling. Mtsterlingtourism.com

Make plans now for a day of fun for everyone in Downtown! This Saturday! www.mtsterlingtourism.com Posted by Small Town America Festival in Mt. Sterling, KY on Monday, August 9, 2021

Cruising For The Kids car show

The second annual Cruising For The Kids car show will take place at Lexington Legends Ballpark on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All of the event’s proceeds will benefit Project Kids 1st, an organization funding sports programs in the community for kids that normally wouldn’t have access to them. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids 10 and under. 207 Legends Ln. .facebook.com/events/4466947963339089.

YMCA Black Achievers Family Reunion Kick-Off Picnic

The YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Black Achievers will host a family reunion-style picnic at the North Lexington Family YMCA on Aug. 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The free event also includes food, a DJ, a bounce house, three-on-three basketball and more. 381 W Loudon Ave. EventBrite.com.

CRAVE Food + Music Festival

Crave returns to Masterson Station Park with dozens of local food trucks, culinary demonstrations, live music, a car show and more on Aug. 14 and 15. Tickets are $8 per day, $12 for the weekend and free for children 10 and under. 3051 Leestown Rd. CraveLexington.com.

The Drunken Flea vintage pop-up market

WEARHOUSE’s summer Drunken Flea vintage pop-up market returns to the James Pepper Distillery on Aug. 14 from 12-8 p.m. The event is free to attend. It will be the largest group vintage sellers the Drunken Flea has ever had. 1228 Manchester St. facebook.com/events/2928504230742200.

#seemyset Art Market in Somerset

See Somerset, the tourism center in the city of Somerset, will host a midsummer night’s themed art market at Rocky Hollow Park on Aug. 14 from 2-8 p.m. Vendors at the #seemyset Art Market will include Lake Cumberland Woodworking, Somerset Art Studio, Sheltowee Artisans and the Watershed Arts Alliance, among others. The free event will also feature food and drink from the likes of Get Ur Some On, A1 Ice Cream and Jarfly Brewing. 142 S Central Ave, Somerset. facebook.com/events/838391893463656.

Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest

The African American Forum will host its Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest on Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. with music from Jackiem Joyner, Tim Bowman and special guest Lindsay Webster. Tickets are $15. Lawn and ADA tickets are $20 and VIP tickets (including a table seat, pre-show dinner and VIP parking) are $80. 8901 Marmora Rd. AafInc.com.

Caroline Pickett, 4, of Lexington, center, competed in a Wonder Woman costume during the four-year-old heat of the 2018 Fastest Kid in Town competition in downtown Lexington. The year’s event will be Saturday. Alex Slitz 2018 staff file photo

A Midsummer Night’s Run

The 37th running of A Midsummer Night’s Run 5K will commence in downtown Lexington on Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the in-person run/walk and $25 for virtual participants. The popular summertime event also includes the Fastest Kid in Town race at 6 p.m. for $15. RunSignUp.com.

The crowd for the popular Picnic with the Pops this year at Keeneland will hear the Lexington Philharmonic and guest performers doing the music of the Beatles. Magnus Lindqvist

Picnic With The Pops at Keeneland

Picnic With The Pops returns to Keeneland on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. with music of the Beatles presented by Revolution and the Lexington Philharmonic. In addition to music the event includes a table decorating contest, Beatles look-a-like contest, special drink contest and food trucks on site. Tickets are currently sold out. 4201 Versailles Rd. LexPops.com.

Noir At The Bar

A group of crime fiction/noir authors from throughout Kentucky will gather at Apollo Pizza’s Lexington location for “Noir At The Bar” on Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. Sponsored by Country Boy Brewing, the event features authors such as David Heska Wanbli Weiden of Denver, CO; S.G. Redling of Huntington, WV; and James D.F. Hannah and Rob D. Smith of Louisville. The event is free to attend. 1451 Leestown Rd. facebook.com/events/344826727144997.