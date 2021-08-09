Popular Lexington foodie festival back with 40 vendors, live music. Here’s the lineup

Crave, Lexington’s two-day food and music festival, returns this year with a full plate, plenty to drink and great bands.

Organizer Smiley Pete Publishing was forced to cancel in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event Aug. 14-15 at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park will feature more than 40 local and regional Central Kentucky restaurants, food trucks and other vendors, according to the organizers.

Each food vendor will have items at $2, $3 and $5 price points that you can buy with Crave Bucks purchased at the event. Non-alcoholic beverages will be 3 Crave Bucks or 4 for $10.

The popular Lexington foodie event is going all digital this year and you can buy digital tickets and Crave Bucks online as well as at the gate.

Lexgo! Eat newsletter The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beer will be available for $6-7, Crave Bucks, cash or credit. Cocktails will be $8-10, Crave Bucks, cash or credit.

Crave features foods at $2, $3 and $5 price points, paid in Crave Bucks. Vendors offer specialties like grilled oysters, traditionally available at the Azur booth. Provided

Crave Lexington: List of restaurants

Here’s the lineup of who will be on hand serving food and drinks:

All Thai’d Up, Aunt Peaches Catering Co., Azur, Cotton and Cone, Daughters Southern, Dipsie’s, Drake’s, Eddie’s Roasted Corn, El Patron, Empanada Queen, Goodwood Brewing, Graze with AK, Gus’s Fried Chicken, Hi Bar Coffee, Hippie Dips, Home Grown BBQ and Catering, Hurrikane’s Food Truck, Ignite Your Tastebuds, Inebriated Baker, Jasmine Rice, J & T’s Italian Ice, Kona Ice, Lady Remoulade, LaRosa’s, Lexington Diner, Lousianna Passion Catering, Mi Pequena Hacienda, Mister Softee, Old Kentucky Kettle Korn, Pasta Garage, Pho Kytchen, Pollo Louisville, Rolling Oven, Royal Couture Treats, San’s Healthy Kitchen, Sav’s, The Seafood Lady Food Truck, The Catered Dog, Thea’s Bass and Biddy Kitchen, and more.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

More than 40 food vendors will have offerings for sale at the annual Crave Food & Music Festival put on by Smiley Pete at Masterson Station on Aug. 14-15. Ryan K Morris Ryan K. Morris

Crave Lexington food, music shows

Besides the food, there will be several “foodie” performances. Special guests will include “Lord Honey” Jason Smith, a native of Laurel County who appears regularly on Food Network baking shows. Jackie Joseph, a Prestonsburg native recently crowned the Food Networks’ “Best Baker in America,” will do a baking demo with 2021 semifinalist Clarice Lam. There also will be a bourbon tasting with Tom Wilmes, a Cuban Sandwich cook-off and the Bluegrass Burger Battle, and more.

Jason Smith, the “Lord Honey” of the Food Network, will be emceeing the food performances on the Crave Kitchen Stage. Provided

Crave is also a music festival, with live performances all weekend long from bands Boa Boys, Driftwood Gypsy, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, FrigidKitty, The Jesse Lees, Letters of Acceptance, Lylak, Restless Leg String Band, Sylmar and Tee Dee Young.

And the event also includes a classic car show as well as kids’ activities.

Lexington blues legend Tee Dee Young will headline the Aug. 15 show at Crave. Provided

Crave will have live music during the two-day festival at Masterson Station Park. Keyla Bueno

Crave Lexington

The Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival returns to the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Aug. 14-15 with more than 40 food vendors and live music. Provided

When: Aug. 14-15

Where: Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park

Admission: $8 (kids 10 and under free), $12 for Weekend Pass. Parking is free.

Food: $2, $3 or $5 in digital Crave Bucks, available online in advance or at the festival. No cash or credit cards will be accepted for food or non-alcoholic beverages.

Music and kids’ activities: Included in admission

Online: Cravelexington.com