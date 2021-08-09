Food & Recipes
Popular Lexington foodie festival back with 40 vendors, live music. Here’s the lineup
Crave, Lexington’s two-day food and music festival, returns this year with a full plate, plenty to drink and great bands.
Organizer Smiley Pete Publishing was forced to cancel in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event Aug. 14-15 at the Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park will feature more than 40 local and regional Central Kentucky restaurants, food trucks and other vendors, according to the organizers.
Each food vendor will have items at $2, $3 and $5 price points that you can buy with Crave Bucks purchased at the event. Non-alcoholic beverages will be 3 Crave Bucks or 4 for $10.
The popular Lexington foodie event is going all digital this year and you can buy digital tickets and Crave Bucks online as well as at the gate.
Beer will be available for $6-7, Crave Bucks, cash or credit. Cocktails will be $8-10, Crave Bucks, cash or credit.
Crave Lexington: List of restaurants
Here’s the lineup of who will be on hand serving food and drinks:
All Thai’d Up, Aunt Peaches Catering Co., Azur, Cotton and Cone, Daughters Southern, Dipsie’s, Drake’s, Eddie’s Roasted Corn, El Patron, Empanada Queen, Goodwood Brewing, Graze with AK, Gus’s Fried Chicken, Hi Bar Coffee, Hippie Dips, Home Grown BBQ and Catering, Hurrikane’s Food Truck, Ignite Your Tastebuds, Inebriated Baker, Jasmine Rice, J & T’s Italian Ice, Kona Ice, Lady Remoulade, LaRosa’s, Lexington Diner, Lousianna Passion Catering, Mi Pequena Hacienda, Mister Softee, Old Kentucky Kettle Korn, Pasta Garage, Pho Kytchen, Pollo Louisville, Rolling Oven, Royal Couture Treats, San’s Healthy Kitchen, Sav’s, The Seafood Lady Food Truck, The Catered Dog, Thea’s Bass and Biddy Kitchen, and more.
Crave Lexington food, music shows
Besides the food, there will be several “foodie” performances. Special guests will include “Lord Honey” Jason Smith, a native of Laurel County who appears regularly on Food Network baking shows. Jackie Joseph, a Prestonsburg native recently crowned the Food Networks’ “Best Baker in America,” will do a baking demo with 2021 semifinalist Clarice Lam. There also will be a bourbon tasting with Tom Wilmes, a Cuban Sandwich cook-off and the Bluegrass Burger Battle, and more.
Crave is also a music festival, with live performances all weekend long from bands Boa Boys, Driftwood Gypsy, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, FrigidKitty, The Jesse Lees, Letters of Acceptance, Lylak, Restless Leg String Band, Sylmar and Tee Dee Young.
And the event also includes a classic car show as well as kids’ activities.
Crave Lexington
When: Aug. 14-15
Where: Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park
Admission: $8 (kids 10 and under free), $12 for Weekend Pass. Parking is free.
Food: $2, $3 or $5 in digital Crave Bucks, available online in advance or at the festival. No cash or credit cards will be accepted for food or non-alcoholic beverages.
Music and kids’ activities: Included in admission
Online: Cravelexington.com
