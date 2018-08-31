LEX18 anchor Nancy Cox returns to TV after five months of health problems

Nancy Cox, the popular WLEX-TV 18 anchor who has been off the air for five months following surgery, will return to broadcasting Sept. 10.
Cox, a former Miss Kentucky and a longtime favorite among Bluegrass viewers, will spend some time in the WLEX (Spectrum channel 8) newsroom next week, then jump back into the anchor’s seat the following Monday.
She had surgery for a longtime debilitating back condition and more recently has been suffering from recurrent episodes of vertigo.
For the last week, she has had no vertigo episodes.
“I’m just thrilled,” Cox said Friday. “I feel amazing. That’s a blessing and I’ll never ever take that for granted. I knew it would be hard, but I never dreamed it would take this long.”
Cox said her station has given her the freedom to work shorter days and take breaks when needed to build up her stamina. But with this time off being the longest she has ever not worked since high school, Cox said she’s eager to get back to newscasting.
“Just to get in the lineup again, I’m looking forward to that,” Cox said.
Cox has been with WLEX since 1992. She has won four Emmy awards for anchoring and reporting.
