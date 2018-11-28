Who’s in the Top 10? Kentuckian MaKenzie Thomas advances on ‘The Voice.’

Kentuckian MaKenzie Thomas wowed on Monday night on “The Voice” with a poignant rendition of “Emotions,” leaning toward the Destiny’s Child version rather than the Bee Gees.
This round of the singing competition featured songs suggested by fans and Thomas’ performance again showed her effervescent vocal runs, which Tuesday earned her a spot in the Top 10.
Thomas, 21, of Wallingford in Fleming County, said she sees herself as a gospel singer, with a jazzy range. She may get a chance to show off her gospel roots in the coming round. Several of her competitors have performed big gospel numbers already. The show airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m.
As well as earning her spot in the Top 10, Thomas and her coach, Jennifer Hudson, and teammate Kennedy Holmes performed Bette Midler’s classic “The Rose” together on Tuesday’s show.
Thomas and Hudson bonded last week after the Kentucky singer dedicated her version of Hudson’s hit “I Am Changing” to her Voice coach. Hudson vowed to dedicate her next performance to Thomas.
Asked Tuesday what message she would have for fans, she said, “be persistent. If you have a goal, keep chasing it. If you have a dream, keep chasing it. Take in all the advice you can get and use it to your advantage.”
This is Thomas’ second try at the show; last year, she failed to turn a chair.
Next week, Thomas will be up against the other nine competitors left on teams coached by Hudson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. Two artists will be eliminated Dec. 4.
In 2015, Kentuckian Jordan Smith won “The Voice.” He’s released three albums and wrote “Ashes” (performed by Celine Dion) for the “Deadpool 2” soundtrack.
