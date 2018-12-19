TV

‘Top Chef’ Kentucky preview: This week’s gift swap Quickfire gets naughty

By Janet Patton

December 19, 2018 09:37 AM

Who will get the best and the worst of the “present swap” Quickfire? Will it be, from left, Adrienne Wright, Brian Young, Kelsey Barnard, or Eddie “Money” Konrad?
It looks like it’s about to get ho-ho-hostile on “Top Chef” Kentucky. In episode three, it’s suddenly Christmas in June.

For the Quickfire challenge for immunity, it appears the remaining 13 chefs will get a gift swap challenge. Host Padma Lakshmi tells them to make their best holiday dish; they’ll have two minutes to “shop” in the pantry and 30 minutes to make a dish.

They have to put all the ingredients for the Quickfire in present-like boxes, and they can only cook from those boxes, she says.

The contestants run like reindeer to grab as many items as possible. Some, it turns out, have less than optimal sets of ingredients.

Then ... it gets tricky.

They’re going to play a little game: Padma asks if they’ve ever heard of a “White Elephant?”

Translation: Looks like some unlucky chef is going to get stuck with a box of asparagus and salt.

As for the main challenge, “Top Chef” judge Graham Elliot has brought along a friend to the chef mansion: French chef Eric Ripert.

After a fabulous feast, he says no Christmas Eve feast is complete without the “13 desserts,” so it looks like they’re all heading to the kitchen to make their best French desserts.

And then the long knives come out: Nini, who had the top dish last week, threatens to murder anyone who touches her bowl in the freezer.

Will she win this challenge too? Will the chef with a lousy “gift box” fall on his sword or stick it to a competitor? And who will be the next sent to “Last Chance Kitchen?” Stay tuned.

