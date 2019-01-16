‘Top Chef’ Kentucky: It’s mystery meat time and the competition gets cutthroat

Here’s what I know about this coming week’s episode of “Top Chef” Kentucky: It will be meaty.
Apparently, the chefs will be butchering things. The teaser for this week shows the chefs (including Brian, again the luckiest guy on the show) meeting Dario Cecchini, who is sharpening butcher knives and saying, “carrrrrnneeee” like the Italian meat artist he is.
And there’s a snippet showing the chefs struggling to cut up what look like whole sides of beef.
Last week, the chefs got lucky. The only chef who was sent home was the one nobody wanted there in the first place: Brother Luck.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
They won’t get that chance twice. So the long knives will definitely be out this week.
You can see that in another snippet that “Top Chef” released, where David and Brandon suddenly realize they are both planning on serving steak tartare.
“Maybe you should change yours,” Brandon suggests. David shakes his head no.
“What kind of vegetables?” Brandon asks. “I’m not telling you,” David says with a laugh as he pushes his Whole Foods cart out of Brandon’s sight.
So, it’s getting a little less cozy in the kitchen.
The chefs also seem to be doing their take on the iconic Kentucky hot Brown dish for the immunity challenge. And it looks like Kentucky chef Sara is cutting it close with her “Scotch egg” version. Will they be underdone or will she make the cutoff time?
(Side note: if you’re in Paducah, her Freight House restaurant had those on the menu last week.)
Sara, along with Brian, was in the bottom three in last week’s cocktail canape challenge at the Seelbach, so look for both of them to work extra hard this week to get back in the game.
Sounds like it won’t be easy: “I don’t know how you can cook a piece of meat this poorly,” head judge Tom Colicchio says about someone’s unfortunately dish.
And from judge Graham Elliot: “I’ve never heard of liquified tongue.”
One more thing: At the end of last week’s challenge, when host Padma Lakshmi sent Brother Luck to pack his knives, Tom mentioned that he would get another shot on “Last Chance Kitchen.”
But it seems the Brother has had enough. On the latest episode posted online, Brother bows out for good. That creates an opening for the other chefs who have been ousted. Tom pits them against each other in a blind tasting of whatever dish they want to make.
That makes for some interesting dishes, coming down to Nini and Pablo. Nini loses again and says the third time is her limit; she won’t be tempted back. Now it’s up to Pablo to try to fight his way back onto “Top Chef.”
The show airs at 8 p.m. Thursday on Bravo.
Comments