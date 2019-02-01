Reality TV’s ‘Banjo Man’ Neal James, friend of ‘Turtleman,’ dies in Kentucky

Neal James, better known as “The Banjo Man” and friend of “The Turtleman” on Animal Planet’s “The Call of the Wildman” died Friday, according to the Washington County coroner.
James, 55, died at the Isaiah House in Willisburg, where he had been helping people battling substance abuse, according to Coroner Len Benedict. Prior to his death, James has been in and out of the hospital with cardiac issues, Benedict said.
Originally from Stanford, James died from natural causes, according to the coroner.
Funeral arrangements are being planned by Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford.
“The Call of the Wildman” aired from 2011 to 2014. The show followed animal wrangler Ernie Brown Jr., who was aided by James.
The show spawned a USDA investigation and the producer was fined multiple times for repeatedly violating the federal Animal Welfare Act.
