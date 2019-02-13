‘Top Chef’ Kentucky: Will it be a fight to the finish at the Ali Center episode?

After the Rumpus in Rupp over waffles (and chicken), “Top Chef” Kentucky heads to Louisville for the Thrilla in the ‘Villa: A dinner at the Muhammad Ali Center.
The chefs are coming off an emotional Rupp Arena competition, at least for Sara from Paducah and for Adrienne, who got into it over who used box waffles (Sara) and who had better chicken (again, Sara) in their chicken and waffles.
In the end, neither went home so it looks like they get a rematch! The teaser for this week’s episode shows them going head-to-head on fried chicken in a Colonel Sanders-themed Quickfire (you knew they had to go there eventually) with guest judge chef Art Smith.
Who can sling the 11 herbs and spices the best? Who’s crispy chicken is the most extra? Adrienne says she’s going for best chicken this time.
After that, it’s time for the main event (another boxing reference, get it? No Streisand fans?) at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.
Padma tells the chefs (we’re down to six) they have to create a menu inspired by the greatest fights of “The Greatest.”
As Laila Ali tells Padma, “That’s what I want, knock me out with the flavor.”
We don’t get a lot of hints about what they come up with other than a teaser for Sara serving a King Salmon ceviche based on “the fight at Freedom Hall.”
With only six chefs left, nobody is pulling any punches so you can expect more great food and more drama.
Whoever is asked to pack up their knives will be heading to “Last Chance Kitchen” for the very last chance to get back onto “Top Chef” Kentucky.
To do that, the unlucky chef will have to defeat Michelle, whose wet ribs were deemed slightly worse than Sara’s waffles at Rupp Arena. Michelle, who defeated David with some masterful pasta in a very gimmicky challenge, is clearly itching for her own rematch: When asked by Tom who she’d most like to beat, she named Sara. Foreshadowing? We’ll see.
Stay tuned; “Top Chef” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
